Legal Disclaimers

Last Updated: January 6, 2022

Wealthsimple Trade

Fees

Wealthsimple charges a fee for USD trades at the daily corporate rate x 1.5%. Full fee schedule here: https://www.wealthsimple.com/en-ca/legal/fees/trade.

No Advice

Wealthsimple will not provide any recommendations to you and will not be responsible for making a suitability determination of trades when accepting orders from you. You alone will be responsible for your own investment decisions and Wealthsimple will not consider your financial situation, investment knowledge, investment objectives, savings objectives and risk tolerance when accepting orders from you. Wealthsimple does not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice or recommendations.

IIROC Member

Wealthsimple Trade is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are protected by CIPF within specified limits in the event ShareOwner becomes insolvent. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

Free stock bonus

With the free stock bonus, we’ll deposit a cash bonus in your account that is equal to one share randomly selected from the shares Wealthsimple has chosen for this promotion. The cash bonus will be applied within 7 days after opening and funding your new Wealthsimple Trade account in accordance with the terms and conditions.

Wealthsimple Crypto

General

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app. Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (WDA) offers Wealthsimple Crypto to Canadians under time-limited registration and regulatory approach coordinated through the Canadian Securities Administrators' Regulatory Sandbox. In jurisdictions of Canada other than Québec, WDA is registered as a restricted dealer. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. Any information about Wealthsimple Crypto, platform, emails, or other communications, are for informational purposes and not intended as a solicitation or advertisement for Wealthsimple Crypto.

Fees

On each Order, WDA adds a margin to the exchange rate provided to us by the Liquidity Provider (the “Spread”). The Spread helps WDA pay for the services of the Liquidity Provider and for the costs of the Custodian. The estimated Spread, plus any other applicable fees we charge, is presented to you at the time you make a purchase or sale of a Cryptocurrency. The actual Spread applicable to your order may be higher or lower due to market fluctuations in the price of the Cryptocurrencies and other factors affecting the rate quoted by our Liquidity Provider.

Wealthsimple Invest

Our Invest product is offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest account are held in an account with Wealthsimple’s affiliated custodial broker, Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”). ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are protected by CIPF within specified limits in the event ShareOwner becomes insolvent. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

Wealthsimple Cash

Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a FINTRAC registered money services business. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner.

W4W

Our W4W product is offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your W4W account are held in an account with Wealthsimple’s affiliated custodial broker, Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”). ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are protected by CIPF within specified limits in the event ShareOwner becomes insolvent. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

Testimonials

Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of other customers and are not guarantees of future performance or success. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment.

Nous bâtissons l’entreprise financière la plus humaine au monde.

Nous fournissons des services de placement et d’autres produits financiers par l’entremise de plusieurs entreprises affiliées.

Wealthsimple Trade est offert par Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), courtier en placement inscrit dans chaque province et chaque territoire du Canada, membre de l’Organisme canadien de réglementation du commerce des valeurs mobilières (OCRCVM) (www.ocrcvm.ca) et du Fonds canadien de protection des épargnants (FCPE) (www.fcpe.ca), dont les avantages sont limités aux activités exercées par ShareOwner.

Placements Wealthsimple et Wealthsimple pour les entreprises sont offerts par Wealthsimple Inc., gestionnaire de portefeuille inscrit dans chaque province et chaque territoire du Canada. Les actifs dans vos comptes de Placements Wealthsimple et de Wealthsimple pour les entreprises sont détenus par ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto est offert par Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (WDA), société inscrite en tant que courtier d’exercice restreint dans tous les territoires, sauf au Québec. Au Québec, WDA est inscrite à titre de courtier en dérivés. Les cryptoactifs ne sont pas protégés par le Fonds canadien de protection des épargnants, la Société d’assurance-dépôts du Canada ni par un autre programme d’assurance-dépôts.

Notre produit Wealthsimple Cash est offert par Wealthsimple Payments Inc., une entreprise de transfert de fonds inscrite auprès du CANAFE. Les fonds de votre compte Cash sont détenus en toute sécurité dans notre compte de garde omnibus auprès de la Canadian Western Trust Company, une société fédérale fiduciaire réglementée par le Bureau du surintendant des institutions financières, conformément à la Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et de prêt.

La carte Visa prépayée Wealthsimple (carte Cash) est émise par la Compagnie de Fiducie Peoples, en vertu de contrats de licence avec Visa International inc. Toutes les conditions applicables à la carte Cash et tous les frais et limites de transaction applicables à la carte Cash et aux services se trouvent dans le contrat de titulaire de carte (Wealthsimple Cash Visa® Prepaid Card Cardholder Agreement) entre vous et la Compagnie de Fiducie Peoples.

Notre produit Épargne est offert par Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc., membre de l’Organisme canadien de réglementation du commerce des valeurs mobilières. Les comptes clients détenus auprès de ShareOwner sont protégés par le FCPE. Wealthsimple n’est pas membre de l’OCRCVM ou du FCPE.

Tous les soldes en espèces de vos comptes Wealthsimple Comptant sont détenus en fiducie auprès d’une institution membre de la Société d’assurance-dépôts du Canada (SADC). Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. n'est pas une société membre de la SADC. La SADC est une société d’État fédérale. La SADC n’est ni une banque ni une compagnie d’assurance privée. Elle protège les dépôts assurables détenus auprès de ses institutions membres (Liste des membres - sadc.ca) au cas où l’une d’entre elles ferait faillite. Ainsi, la SADC protège les sommes assurables détenues en fiducie auprès d’une institution membre jusqu’à un maximum de 100 000 $ par bénéficiaire désigné dans le contrat de fiducie, à condition que certaines exigences de divulgation soient respectées. La protection est automatique et ne coûte rien. Pour en savoir plus sur la protection des sommes détenues en fiducie qu’offre la SADC, cliquez ici.

Impôt Wealthsimple est offert par SimpleTax Software Inc. aux termes de notre Convention d’utilisation de Wealthsimple Impôt.

Tous les placements comportent des risques. La valeur de votre portefeuille auprès de Wealthsimple peut fluctuer à la hausse comme à la baisse et peut être inférieure aux sommes que vous avez investies. Le rendement passé n’est pas une garantie des résultats futurs. Pour en savoir davantage, lisez notre Information sur les risques d’investissement.

Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez lire nos Mentions juridiques. En utilisant le présent site Web, vous acceptez les Conditions d’utilisation et la Politique de confidentialité.

© 2022, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. Tous droits réservés.

