Legal Disclaimers

Last Updated: January 6, 2022

Wealthsimple Trade

Fees

Wealthsimple charges a fee for USD trades at the daily corporate rate x 1.5%. Full fee schedule here: https://www.wealthsimple.com/en-ca/legal/fees/trade.

No Advice

Wealthsimple will not provide any recommendations to you and will not be responsible for making a suitability determination of trades when accepting orders from you. You alone will be responsible for your own investment decisions and Wealthsimple will not consider your financial situation, investment knowledge, investment objectives, savings objectives and risk tolerance when accepting orders from you. Wealthsimple does not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice or recommendations.

IIROC Member

Wealthsimple Trade is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are protected by CIPF within specified limits in the event ShareOwner becomes insolvent. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

Free stock bonus

With the free stock bonus, we’ll deposit a cash bonus in your account that is equal to one share randomly selected from the shares Wealthsimple has chosen for this promotion. The cash bonus will be applied within 7 days after opening and funding your new Wealthsimple Trade account in accordance with the terms and conditions.

Wealthsimple Crypto

General

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app. Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (WDA) offers Wealthsimple Crypto to Canadians under time-limited registration and regulatory approach coordinated through the Canadian Securities Administrators' Regulatory Sandbox. In jurisdictions of Canada other than Québec, WDA is registered as a restricted dealer. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. Any information about Wealthsimple Crypto, platform, emails, or other communications, are for informational purposes and not intended as a solicitation or advertisement for Wealthsimple Crypto.

Fees

On each Order, WDA adds a margin to the exchange rate provided to us by the Liquidity Provider (the “Spread”). The Spread helps WDA pay for the services of the Liquidity Provider and for the costs of the Custodian. The estimated Spread, plus any other applicable fees we charge, is presented to you at the time you make a purchase or sale of a Cryptocurrency. The actual Spread applicable to your order may be higher or lower due to market fluctuations in the price of the Cryptocurrencies and other factors affecting the rate quoted by our Liquidity Provider.

Wealthsimple Invest

Our Invest product is offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest account are held in an account with Wealthsimple’s affiliated custodial broker, Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”). ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are protected by CIPF within specified limits in the event ShareOwner becomes insolvent. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

Wealthsimple Cash

Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a FINTRAC registered money services business. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner.

W4W

Our W4W product is offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your W4W account are held in an account with Wealthsimple’s affiliated custodial broker, Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”). ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are protected by CIPF within specified limits in the event ShareOwner becomes insolvent. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

Testimonials

Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of other customers and are not guarantees of future performance or success. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment.