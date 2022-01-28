Skip links

Wealthsimple Invest Fee Disclosure

Here's our investment management fee breakdown (effective January 28, 2022):

Net Deposits to Portfolio*: Under $99,999

Fee on AUM: 0.50%

Net Deposits to Portfolio*: Above $100,000

Fee on AUM: 0.40%

Smart Savings Balance (discontinued for new clients): Above $1

Fee on AUM: 0.25%

* Please note that while your net deposits determine the fee rate, you are charged that fee rate on your assets under management.

What are the other fees besides your investment management fee?

Management Expense Ratio (MER) Fees Charged by Third Parties 

Depending on the nature of the securities or products purchased or sold in your investment account, you may pay other fees or expenses to third parties. For portfolios invested in ETFs, issuers of the ETFs may have embedded expenses and other fees, including those relating to management, brokerage, legal, accounting, or custody. The MER fee is charged by the underlying fund companies in your portfolio.  The range of MER fees across our portfolios, which may vary from time to time, is available on our website here. Since it is not charged by Wealthsimple, it will not be deducted directly from your Wealthsimple account but will be an adjustment to the prices of your ETFs. We attempt to negotiate MER fee rebates with third-party investment fund managers in respect of non-Wealthsimple ETFs, and when successful, we share the benefit of such rebates with you by adjusting the price of the applicable ETFs. When your portfolio is invested in Wealthsimple ETFs, such as those found in an SRI portfolio, Wealthsimple will benefit by receiving a portion of the MER fees for those ETFs. 

Please note: Wealthsimple will not be responsible for any fees or costs charged by a manager of an investment fund, such as an ETF, that Wealthsimple invests in on your behalf. Such fees or costs will be paid, directly or indirectly, from the applicable account pursuant to the terms of investment of each applicable investment fund.

Currency Conversion Fees

You are charged a forty (40) basis point (0.4%) currency conversion fee by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc., an affiliate and the custodian of your account, on the applicable corporate exchange rate where we need to buy or sell foreign currency to trade securities in your account.

Here is a hypothetical example:

We are buying an ETF on your behalf for 100 USD and our corporate USD to CAD exchange rate is 1.30. The price of the ETF in CAD is the foreign currency price of the ETF (100 USD) multiplied by the exchange rate (1.30), which equals 130 CAD. The foreign exchange fee that Wealthsimple charges is equal to 0.4% of the price in CAD ($130), which equals $0.52. As a result, the 100 USD ETF will cost you 130.52 CAD once you factor in the currency conversion rate and the foreign exchange fee that you are charged.

The fee is calculated based on net settlement of individual foreign currencies during the trading day. 

Tax

The final thing to keep in mind about fees is that they are taxed. The same way you are charged HST on a purchase you make at a store, you are taxed on the fees you pay to Wealthsimple.

Investment Management Fee

For your investment portfolios, we calculate the fee on a daily basis by dividing the annual fee by 365 days and applying it to the closing market value of your portfolio on that day. These daily portions are added together and charged to your account monthly.

In short, our fee is quoted annually, calculated daily, and applied monthly. The end result for you, as a Wealthsimple client, is that your account will see a small charge each month.

In more complex terms, our investment management fee is equal to the aggregate of 1/365th of the applicable percentage, or 1/366th in any leap year, multiplied by the market value of the account as of the close of trading on the TSX. The fee will accrue and become due and payable on the last day of every calendar month and will be collected by Wealthsimple directly from the account assets. If you close your account, withdraw the entire balance of your account, or if you or Wealthsimple terminates the Discretionary Management Agreement, the accrued fee will be due and payable immediately.

Smart Savings

Please note that this product is no longer offered for new clients.  For grandfathered Smart Savings accounts, we calculate the fee by dividing the annual fee by 365 days and applying it to the value of your portfolio plus daily interest earned. These daily portions are added together and deducted from your monthly interest deposit before it reaches your account. To see a more detailed breakdown of our fees, you can always find them at the end of every quarter (March, June, September, December) in your account statements.

Wealthsimple Trade est offert par Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), courtier en placement inscrit dans chaque province et chaque territoire du Canada, membre de l’Organisme canadien de réglementation du commerce des valeurs mobilières (OCRCVM) (www.ocrcvm.ca) et du Fonds canadien de protection des épargnants (FCPE) (www.fcpe.ca), dont les avantages sont limités aux activités exercées par ShareOwner.

Placements Wealthsimple et Wealthsimple pour les entreprises sont offerts par Wealthsimple Inc., gestionnaire de portefeuille inscrit dans chaque province et chaque territoire du Canada. Les actifs dans vos comptes de Placements Wealthsimple et de Wealthsimple pour les entreprises sont détenus par ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto est offert par Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (WDA), société inscrite en tant que courtier d’exercice restreint dans tous les territoires, sauf au Québec. Au Québec, WDA est inscrite à titre de courtier en dérivés. Les cryptoactifs ne sont pas protégés par le Fonds canadien de protection des épargnants, la Société d’assurance-dépôts du Canada ni par un autre programme d’assurance-dépôts.

Notre produit Wealthsimple Cash est offert par Wealthsimple Payments Inc., une entreprise de transfert de fonds inscrite auprès du CANAFE. Les fonds de votre compte Cash sont détenus en toute sécurité dans notre compte de garde omnibus auprès de la Canadian Western Trust Company, une société fédérale fiduciaire réglementée par le Bureau du surintendant des institutions financières, conformément à la Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et de prêt.

La carte Visa prépayée Wealthsimple (carte Cash) est émise par la Compagnie de Fiducie Peoples, en vertu de contrats de licence avec Visa International inc. Toutes les conditions applicables à la carte Cash et tous les frais et limites de transaction applicables à la carte Cash et aux services se trouvent dans le contrat de titulaire de carte (Wealthsimple Cash Visa® Prepaid Card Cardholder Agreement) entre vous et la Compagnie de Fiducie Peoples.

Notre produit Épargne est offert par Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc., membre de l’Organisme canadien de réglementation du commerce des valeurs mobilières. Les comptes clients détenus auprès de ShareOwner sont protégés par le FCPE. Wealthsimple n’est pas membre de l’OCRCVM ou du FCPE.

Tous les soldes en espèces de vos comptes Wealthsimple Comptant sont détenus en fiducie auprès d’une institution membre de la Société d’assurance-dépôts du Canada (SADC). Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. n'est pas une société membre de la SADC. La SADC est une société d’État fédérale. La SADC n’est ni une banque ni une compagnie d’assurance privée. Elle protège les dépôts assurables détenus auprès de ses institutions membres (Liste des membres - sadc.ca) au cas où l’une d’entre elles ferait faillite. Ainsi, la SADC protège les sommes assurables détenues en fiducie auprès d’une institution membre jusqu’à un maximum de 100 000 $ par bénéficiaire désigné dans le contrat de fiducie, à condition que certaines exigences de divulgation soient respectées. La protection est automatique et ne coûte rien. Pour en savoir plus sur la protection des sommes détenues en fiducie qu’offre la SADC, cliquez ici.

Impôt Wealthsimple est offert par SimpleTax Software Inc. aux termes de notre Convention d’utilisation de Wealthsimple Impôt.

Tous les placements comportent des risques. La valeur de votre portefeuille auprès de Wealthsimple peut fluctuer à la hausse comme à la baisse et peut être inférieure aux sommes que vous avez investies. Le rendement passé n’est pas une garantie des résultats futurs. Pour en savoir davantage, lisez notre Information sur les risques d’investissement.

Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez lire nos Mentions juridiques. En utilisant le présent site Web, vous acceptez les Conditions d’utilisation et la Politique de confidentialité.

