How To Invest Inheritance Money

What is inheritance?

Inheritance is simply the act of coming into possession of property, or else the property that is given to you. When most people think of inheritance, more emotionally charged issues come to mind -- what our parents leave us when they die.

Inheritance practices have changed over the ages. Around the year 1000, the Normans introduced the system of primogeniture, in which the oldest son inherits everything, a tradition which dominated Western society for nearly a millennium, up until the days of the French and American revolutions. Luckily for the vast majority of us, primogeniture has given way to a more equitable tradition in which parents generally divide their estate equally among male and female siblings, with occasional threats to disinherit various ones should they get tattoos or lip piercings.

Ready to invest inheritance? Take our free risk survey and we'll provide you with a personalised portfolio to suit your needs.

What to do with inheritance money

The best things you could do with inheritance money are the exact same things you should do with any large chunk of money that comes your direction. You first must pay off your debts, especially credit card debts. Financially, credit card debt is like carrying around a rotting albatross carcass around your neck; the 14% or so APR you’re likely paying on that debt will outpace any investment you could think of. Free yourself of that stinky dead bird!

It's important to know your goals before you invest as they dictate where you should put your money. If paying off debt is not one of those goals, you have a bunch of great options:

Buy a house: Though you might be able to find a bank that will loan you more, it’s inadvisable to take a mortgage loan for more than 80% of the home's sale price. For many, an inheritance may be the only way to come up with the necessary 20% down payment. There are some rent-don't-buy evangelists out there who swear that home ownership isn’t the best investment a person could make because home prices in the last quarter century haven’t been as robust as stock market gains, but other smart folks see it as a pretty effective way for regular folks to amass a million pounds. If you aren’t a particularly disciplined saver or regular investor, a mortgage may represent a forced savings plan for you, and it’s hard to quantify the sentimental value of a home of one’s own if you plan to raise a family.

Put your kids through college: University tuitions are rising everywhere, and many parents would prefer to jettison their chicks from the nest free of student loan debts, so financing education is a great gift that many wouldn’t be able to make without an inheritance.

If you do plan fund your kid or kids’ education with an inheritance, you should absolutely open a JISA if you haven't already and then make the maximum annual contributions. The money grows tax-free within a JISA and once your child becomes 18 years of age they can use the money for education or keep it for a house deposit.

Invest it: The absolute best way to turn a small inheritance into something that will support you when you’re old—and even provide an inheritance for your kids or a beloved Maltese — is through investing. There are many things that could happen that could disrupt the global economy in the future, and past results should never be understood to be any type of guarantee, but rather imperfect predictors of future performance. That said, if you crack open any history book, you’d see that between the years of 1950-2009, the stock market grew by 7% per year. So, using a compound interest calculator like this one, you'll see that had you invested a £50,000 inheritance during a period of average growth, the miracle of compounding would have turned that £50,000 into about £71,000 in five years, £100,000 in ten years, and about £202,000 in twenty.

Invest your inheritance with Wealthsimple and benefit from state-of-the-art technology, low fees and the kind of personalised, friendly service you might have not thought imaginable from an automated investing service.

How to invest an inheritance

You know what’s great about investing? You only have to learn how to do it once, and after that, any money that comes your way, be it inheritance, bonus, or the monthly £200 pound earmarked for your retirement, can all be invested in a similar way. If you’re looking for a deeper dive on the intricacies of a smart investing strategy, you’d be well served spending a few minutes over here, but in a nutshell, open a personal investment account and keep the following in mind.

Take advantage of all available tax breaks

Think of your inheritance as one of those fabulous champagne towers that you’ve never actually seen at any wedding you’ve personally attended. The top cups always get filled first before anything below gets even a drop of champagne. Pretend money is champagne. For any smart investor, those top cups that get filled first are tax-advantaged accounts, which will include an individual savings account (ISA), a pension or a junior savings account (JISA) if you are investing in your children's future. The government has created these tax-advantaged accounts to encourage its citizens to save for retirement and other major life expenses so you should absolutely fill them to the brim before considering investing money elsewhere. Otherwise, you’re walking away from free government money.

Keep fees low.

Fees are like investment vampires; left unchecked, they’ll suck every drop of gains in an account. Mutual fund management fees (MERs) may appear to be puny little numbers, but one Toronto-based investment advisor showed that a fee of just 2% could decrease investment gains by half over the course of 25 years. Your mission? Become the Van Helsing of fees. Find a low fee provider, that offers financial advice should you need it.

Diversify your investments

Ever hear the expression about putting all your eggs in one basket? It’s just as true for investments as it is for fragile, hen-laid breakfast proteins. You should be invested diversely in various sectors, primarily stocks, and bonds, but also within each sector you should be invested diversely in various stocks and various bonds. The absolute simplest, cheapest way to achieve broad exposure into stocks, bonds, real estate, even the burgeoning marijuana market, is through exchange-traded funds, or imps. One price could buy you, for instance, a tiny sliver of the 500 most valuable companies on the stock market. A low-fee, quality automated investing service like Wealthsimple offers a wide variety of diversified portfolios for investments of any size from investors of all risk tolerances.

Invest in a passive portfolio

People who earn a fortune picking the stocks that go into mutual funds will swear that their expertise is well worth whatever fee you pay for it. Science begs to differ with their conclusions; most studies show that almost all actively managed funds will fail to outperform the overall market over the long term. A passive portfolio of ETFs—that is, investments programmed with an algorithm that simply tracks an entire economic sector or index, like the S&P 500—is a particularly smart, low-fee way to invest your inheritance. Even Warren Buffett, who became one of the richest men in the world by picking specific companies and stocks to invest in, has spent the last decades discouraging pretty much everyone not named Warren Buffet from trying to make money picking individual stocks. In fact, Buffett has encouraged his heirs to invest the lion’s share of their inheritance in low-fee, highly diversified stock funds.

Now that you know how to invest your inheritance, should you do it all at once or invest your inheritance over time?

When to invest inheritance

The stock market is by nature volatile. Though it’s historically gone up over time, there are occasionally deep market dips that can cause a lot of stress to investors. So, if you're investing a large chunk of money from an inheritance, is it smarter to go all in at once, or invest just a little at a time? The technical name of the little-at-a-time strategy is dollar cost averaging, the hope being that by investing at regular intervals you’ll be buying at an average price, and avoiding overpaying for an investment that’s about to fall. Studies demonstrate that investing all at once is the superior strategy; historically, average one-year returns for the all-in investor would yield 12.2 percent versus 8.1 percent for the dollar cost average. Why? Because you stand to lose more in returns by having your money on the sidelines, trickling into the market than you do from the risk of a momentary dip in the value of your investment. But how much is peace of mind worth? Dollar cost averaging is a totally valid strategy, and it’s okay to sacrifice a few hypothetical bucks if tiptoeing into an investment will allow you to sleep better at night.

Before we start planning for an inheritance, a couple words of warning: exactly how much inheritances amount to is often a total mystery until a loved one dies. Naturally, their impending mortality is not exactly something you’ll want to broach with your folks over Christmas dinner, but it’s such an important topic it's truly worthwhile to figure out a quiet time to discuss it. Many people seriously overestimate the size of their parents’ estates. And it’s best not to make too many plans for the money that’s not yours yet; a recent study showed that a full third of those who received an inheritance blew through it within two years.

If your parents are wealthy, it will certainly make sense for them to pass on some of their money while they’re alive because inheritance taxes are pretty brutal in this country. Take a look at our section below answering the question — do I have to pay taxes on my inheritance? Then you'll understand just how much will have to be turned over if mum or dad are rich and didn't get busy transferring some of their money to their kids.

Is a spouse entitled to inheritance money?

Imagine, you get a divorce. Sadly, it happens to the best of us. Will your ex be entitled to half of the inheritance your parents left you? The simple answer: maybe. It depends on a number of factors. An inheritance received before a marriage may well become part of the matrimonial pot, but it might not. Family judges have a great deal of discretion to divide assets in order to ensure that neither spouse is left totally high and dry, and children provided for. In general, it’s less likely that an inheritance will get tossed into the joint pile of assets if it arrives after the breakup.

How long does it take to settle an estate?

Don’t feel guilty. It’s only natural that you’d want to know when you’re actually going to receive your inheritance. So how long does it take to settle an estate? The dad joke answer: too long. Bad news: sending out checks is pretty must the last thing in a long list of stuff that gets done. How long it takes will depend on a lot of factors. Did dad leave a will? Did dad leave ten different wills that ten different siblings will fight over in probate court? Is the executor taking care of estate matters with the speed and urgency of a tree sloth? In other words, how long it will take to settle an estate is a matter that’s super case specific. A month? It will likely take longer than that. A year? It could certainly take that long. Five years? No, it probably won’t take that long.

Do I have to pay taxes on an inheritance?

As we mentioned above, inheritance taxes can be harsh for the wealthy. You’ll be in good shape if an estate is valued at £325,000 or less (or £650,000 jointly between both parents); there are no inheritances taxes for estates of this size. But every penny over that amount will be assessed a 40% inheritance tax. So unless parents love the idea of the HMRC spiriting away with nearly half of their net worth, they’d do well to liberally divest to their kids while they’re still above ground. There are rules, of course. In order for gifts to be entirely spared from inheritance taxes, they must be given (and accounted for) seven years before death, otherwise, they’ll be subject to a diminishing tax scale, called “taper relief,” not to be confused with Tapir Relief, possibly a charity for weird-nosed mammals found in South America.

Parents can give in a number of ways. Every year, a parent can give £3,000 a year that’s exempt from his estate. And in a government plan that benefits kids who marry a new person every couple of years, parents may also gift £5,000 to a child as a wedding gift that won’t be taxed. If parents can prove that the funds are coming from a source that represents excess savings that wouldn’t be used otherwise, they may be able to gift a virtually limitless amount of money tax-free, if it’s given regularly, like on a monthly basis. Other perfectly legal ruses to wiggle out of estate taxes can be found here.

We're certainly biased, but we think the absolute best place to invest your inheritance is with Wealthsimple. Not only do we offer state of the art technology and low fees, but all clients also get unlimited one-on-one advice from our wealth concierges who can advise you on all investing matters. Sign up now and see for yourself.