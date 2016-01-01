Currently, we support two types of trading strategies:

• Long call options: These give you the right (not the obligation) to buy a stock at a specific price (“strike price”) on or before a certain date (“expiry date”). They’re generally useful if you think a stock price will rise.

• Long put options: These give you the right (not the obligation) to sell a stock at a specific price (“strike price”) on or before a certain date (“expiry date”). They’re generally useful if you think the stock price will fall.

We’re just getting started. Stay tuned for more advanced trading strategies coming soon.