Go beyond buying and selling stocks

Boost profit potential

Instead of just buying or selling, you can speculate on stock movements by predicting “how much” and “by when” that stock will move.

Limit your losses

When a stock’s value is decreasing, options can help you soften the blow. If your prediction on a stock’s decline comes true, you won’t lose out as much.

Diversify for less

Buying options can be more cost-efficient than buying stock outright. You can gain exposure to the market without spending as much cash.

Smooth trading experience

Our straightforward options trading flow makes it simple to understand the call, put, and strike price for any available security.

Get started in minutes

No visits to a branch, no mandatory phone calls, and no paperwork. Answer a few quick onboarding questions and start trading options right away.

Designed for all investors

We’ll help you learn all the benefits and risks right in the app, so if options are right for you, you can start trading with confidence.

This is just the beginning

As markets change, your investing strategies will too. We adapt with you. Stay tuned as we roll out advanced trading tools.

Simple contract pricing, no commissions

$1 in assets

Core

Get started with simple, low-fee financial tools.

  • $0 commission stock trading

  • Up to $50,000 in instant deposits

$2 USD

per contract

$100,000 in assets

Premium

Make the most of your investments with lower fees and tailored advice.

  • Complimentary USD accounts

  • No commission or FX fees on U.S. trades

$0.75 USD

per contract

$500,000 in assets

Generation

Build your legacy with expert guidance from your dedicated team of advisors.

  • All Core and Premium features

  • Comprehensive financial plan

$0.75 USD

per contract

FAQs

Options trading is a type of investing that gives you the right (but not the obligation) to buy or sell a stock/ETF at a specified price (“strike price”) on or before a certain date (“expiry date”).

So instead of simply buying or selling a stock at its current market price, you can speculate on how it’ll perform in the future.

Currently, we support two types of trading strategies:

Long call options: These give you the right (not the obligation) to buy a stock at a specific price (“strike price”) on or before a certain date (“expiry date”). They’re generally useful if you think a stock price will rise.

Long put options: These give you the right (not the obligation) to sell a stock at a specific price (“strike price”) on or before a certain date (“expiry date”). They’re generally useful if you think the stock price will fall.

We’re just getting started. Stay tuned for more advanced trading strategies coming soon.

You can trade options with any of your Stocks & ETFs accounts – that means TFSAs, RRSPs, or Personal accounts.

Heads up: There are tax implications when trading from specific account types. Make sure you know those details before you start trading — this help centre article has all the details.

We offer options trading on hundreds of US stocks and ETFs across the NYSE and NASDAQ exchanges.

This is just the beginning, stay tuned for more symbols.

Currently, options trading is only available on the mobile app. But don’t worry – it only takes a few minutes to get started.

Once you’ve got the latest version of the Wealthsimple app, all you need to do is:

  • • Log in
  • • Tap the Discover tab at the bottom of your screen
  • • Under Options, tap Get started with options

Good on you. It’s always a smart idea to do extra research on new investing strategies before diving in.

If you’re the “learn-by-doing” type, our app provides step-by-step education to help you understand calls, puts, strike prices, expiry dates, and more. That way, you can trade options with more confidence.

If you’re more of a reader, we’ve put together some articles that explain how options trading works in Canada. We recommend starting with What are Stock Options and How Do They Work.

Yes, on top of our standard $2 or $0.75 contract fees, regulatory fees are added to each transaction. Also, depending on the type of transaction, there may be additional fees to consider. For more information, please see our Trade Fee Disclosure.