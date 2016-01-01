Skip to main content

  • A Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) lets you access free money from the government for your kid's education
  • The government will match 20% of your annual contribution, up to a lifetime maximum of $7,200 per child
  • No minimums - start today with as little as $1
The benefits of using Wealthsimple

  • Wealthsimple’s fees are just a fraction of what most investment managers charge.
  • Five minutes is all it will take to open a Wealthsimple RESP.
  • Using Nobel Prize winning strategies and cutting-edge technology, we’ll create the perfect portfolio mix to maximize returns while minimizing risk.
  • Wealthsimple offers Socially Responsible Investing, so you can do well and do good at the same time.
We keep your money safe

Your security and trust are important to us. We're committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.

  • Over 3 million and counting - More than 3 million people use Wealthsimple’s investing, saving, and tax products
  • Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection
  • CIPF protected - Your accounts are held with our custodial broker, Wealthsimple Investments Inc., and are protected within specified limits in the event of its insolvency by CIPF.
  • Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $380M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions

