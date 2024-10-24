Growing your wealth deserves rewards
Become a Premium or Generation client and reach your financial goals faster, plus get personalized partner rewards to enjoy along the way.
Premium and Generation clients unlock more
Higher yields to help reach your goals
Lower-fee investing and a high-interest chequing account make adding zeros to your balance a whole lot easier.
On-demand advice from our advisors
Get personalized advice from one of our advisors to work towards your goals.
Reach a milestone, earn a reward
When you reach $200,000 in assets, you get to choose any reward you like from one of our trusted partners. Plus, you can unlock another reward at your next two $100,000 milestones after that. Investing is already rewarding — we’re here to make it even better.
Your balance$100,000
$100,000Premium
Unlock Premium
$200,000
Unlock your first reward
$300,000
Unlock your second reward
$400,000
Unlock your third reward
$500,000Generation
Unlock Generation
Take your pick from our curated partners
Team up for twice the rewards
Combine assets with someone else in your household and reach milestones together to double your rewards. So while they’re discovering new Strava routes, you can discover your new favourite sushi spot with Uber One.
Get more as your money grows with us
$1,000,000 in assets
Ready for the next level?
Unlock gold standard benefits as a Pinnacle client. Speak to our specialist team for expert guidance on seamlessly transferring your assets to Wealthsimple.
FAQs
Each reward you unlock will stay active for 12 months from the day you choose and activate the reward. Once that reward expires, you can choose a different reward or go with the same one again for another 12 months.
We plan on refreshing and adding to our list of partners and rewards from time to time, so keep an eye here or in the app for our latest offering.
You'll soon be able to combine your assets with one other person who shares the same address as you and has a Wealthsimple account. That could be your partner, sibling, or even your favourite roommate. Stay tuned for the launch.
You can access up to 3 rewards once you reach $400,000 or more in assets with us. Each reward is valid for 12 months, so when one expires, you'll have the option to choose a different one.
Features of the rewards programs may vary and will depend on the partner providing the reward. Account activation with the applicable rewards partner is required and your use of these services is subject to each provider's applicable terms and conditions and privacy policy. Please ensure that you read and understand these agreements before you subscribe. Eligibility may vary for customers in certain regions. We reserve the right to charge your account for the pro-rated value of the subscription in the event of fraud, misuse, or suspicious activity. This information is current as of October 17, 2024.
If you withdraw your money and lose your Premium status, we reserve the right to clawback the unused value of rewards based on the downgrade rules outlined here.
Once you reach the $200,000 milestone, you can claim your reward directly through the Wealthsimple app by visiting your Profile and navigating to Milestone Rewards. Rewards cannot be claimed on web at this time.
Clients unlock Premium status once they reach $100,000 in assets. This means they get access to additional benefits like lower fees, higher interest, and guidance from an advisor. Once a Premium client reaches $200,000 in assets, they unlock a milestone reward on top of their benefits.