You can apply for the card if you're a Canadian resident, are the age of majority in the province or territory you're a resident of, and you have a personal income of at least $60,000 or household income of at least $100,000. You'll also need to have an active Wealthsimple chequing account before you apply.

We'll perform a full credit check after you submit an application.

Right now, the card is only available in limited quantities so even if you meet these requirements, you might not get one.