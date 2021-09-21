Filing a complaint with us
If you have a complaint about our services or a product, contact us at:
Wealthsimple 241 Spadina Avenue, 3rd floor Toronto, ON M5T 2E2
or
ATTN: Complaints complaints@wealthsimple.com
You may want to consider using a method other than email for sensitive information.
Tell us:
what went wrong
when it happened
what you expect, for example, money back, an apology, account correction
Help us resolve your complaint sooner
Make your complaint as soon as possible.
Reply promptly if we ask you for more information.
Keep copies of all relevant documents, such as letters, emails and notes of conversations with us.
We will acknowledge your complaint
We will acknowledge your complaint in writing, as soon as possible, typically within 5 business days of receiving your complaint. We may ask you to provide clarification or more information to help us resolve your complaint.
We will provide our decision
We normally provide our decision in writing, within 90 days of receiving a complaint. It will include:
a summary of the complaint
the results of our investigation
our decision to make an offer to resolve the complaint or deny it, and
an explanation of our decision
If our decision is delayed
If we cannot provide you with our decision within 90 days, we will:
inform you of the delay
explain why our decision is delayed, and
give you a new date for our decision
You may be eligible for the independent dispute resolution service offered by the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI).
If you are not satisfied with our decision
If you are not satisfied with our decision, your complaint may be escalated to the Chief Compliance Officer by our Client Success team. You will receive an acknowledgement within 5 days and a decision will be made within 90 days.
If your complaint relates to the Wealthsimple Trade, Invest or Crypto product (Wealthsimple Cash and Wealthsimple Tax are not eligible for this process) then you may be eligible for OBSI’s free and independent dispute resolution service if:
we do not provide our decision within 90 days after you made your complaint, or
you are not satisfied with our decision
OBSI can recommend compensation of up to $350,000.
OBSI’s service is available to clients of our firm. This does not restrict your ability to take a complaint to a dispute resolution service of your choosing at your own expense, or to bring an action in court. Keep in mind there are time limits for taking legal action.
Who can use OBSI
You have the right to use OBSI’s service if:
your complaint relates to a trading or advising activity of our firm or by one of our representatives
you brought your complaint to us within 6 years from the time that you first knew, or ought to have known, about the event that caused the complaint, and
you file your complaint with OBSI according to its time limits below
Time limits apply
If we do not provide you with our decision within 90 days, you can take your complaint to OBSI any time after the 90-day period has ended. If you are not satisfied with our decision, you have up to 180 days after we provide you with our decision to take your complaint to OBSI.
Filing a complaint with OBSI
Email: ombudsman@obsi.ca Telephone: 1-888-451-4519 or 416-287-2877 in Toronto
Information OBSI needs to help you
OBSI can help you best if you promptly provide all relevant information, including:
your name and contact information
our firm’s name and contact information
the names and contact information of any of our representatives who have been involved in your complaint
details of your complaint
all relevant documents, including any correspondence and notes of discussions with us
OBSI will investigate
OBSI works confidentially and in an informal manner. It is not like going to court, and you do not need a lawyer. During its investigation, OBSI may interview you and representatives of our firm. We are required to cooperate in OBSI’s investigations.
OBSI will provide its recommendations
Once OBSI has completed its investigation, it will provide its recommendations to you and us. OBSI’s recommendations are not binding on you or us.
OBSI can recommend compensation of up to $350,000. If your claim is higher, you will have to agree to that limit on any compensation you seek through OBSI. If you want to recover more than $350,000, you may want to consider another option, such as legal action, to resolve your complaint.
For more information about OBSI, visit www.obsi.ca
If you are a Québec resident
You may consider the free mediation service offered by the Autorité des marchés financiers.
A word about legal advice
You always have the right to go to a lawyer or seek other ways of resolving your dispute at any time. A lawyer can advise you of your options. There are time limits for taking legal action. Delays could limit your options and legal rights later on.