Personal Finance 101

Personal finance is the art of managing your money. How much to save, where to invest and how to budget. None of us are born knowing how to put together a smart, simple financial plan. That’s why we’re here.

Investing

Investing

Investing 101 For Beginners | How To Start | Wealthsimple

By Andrew Goldman

Want to invest like a pro? Learn the basics of investing from us and we'll have you on the road to investing in no time.

Stock Market Crashes

By Luisa Rollenhagen

A stock market crash can sound quite scary, and has historically been associated with significant losses. But crashes don't need to spell...

The Market Crash of 2008 Explained

By Veneta Lusk

The stock market crash of 2008 was the biggest single-day drop in history up to that point. Learn more by reading on here.

Stock Market Crash 1929 - Key Facts

By Luisa Rollenhagen

The stock market crash of 1929 is considered one of the worst financial disasters of modern history. But how did it happen, and what can...

How the Stock Market Works

By Andrew Goldman

Losing sleep wondering how the stock market works? Today's your lucky day. We'll impart all you need to know to become a market pro in...

Active vs Passive Investing

By Andrew Goldman

Not sure of the difference between these two investment philosophies? Not for long you're not! We'll set you straight and even tell you...

Financial Advisors: How To Choose & The Cost

By Michael Allen, CIM

Find out exactly what a financial advisor does, what they cost, and why you might need one. We'll also give you our best advice...

How to Invest Money Wisely

By Andrew Goldman

All the fundamentals the beginning investor should know to make wise investment decisions. Find out how and where you should invest your...

Best Investing Strategies

By Roger Wohlner

There's no one-size-fits-all best investing strategy—everyone's needs and goals are different. But there are some basics that most...

Saving

Saving

Emergency Funds: What, Why & How Much

By Andrew Goldman

Even if you’re subsisting on $.30 packages of ramen, you still gotta have a kitchen in which you can prepare it. This is where the...

Best High-Interest Savings Accounts in Canada

By Luisa Rollenhagen and Lisa MacColl

Find best high interest savings accounts in Canada using our 2020 comparison. We provide tips on choosing and compare accounts...

How To Save Money - Top Saving Tips

By Lisa MacColl

You're wondering how to save money. It can be tough, but we have all the tips and tactics you need to get started saving money.

How to Save for a House

By Luisa Rollenhagen

Advice, tips and tricks you need to save for your dream home. Find out how to save for a downpayment and a house itself.

What Is A Savings Account? And How Do They Work

By Luisa Rollenhagen

Wondering what a savings account is? We'll explain what they are, how savings accounts work, how to open one and calculate the...

How much cash should I keep as emergency savings?

By Andrew Goldman

The general rule of thumb is that you should have three to six months of expenses saved away.

Taxes

Taxes

How to File Taxes Online for Free in Canada

By Andrew Goldman

Learn how to take advantage of the ease of paperless fee-free online filing, providers of which have multiplied over the last few...

Canada Tax Brackets 2022 | Federal & Provincial Tax Brackets

By Lisa MacColl

So you know there are tax brackets in Canada—but what are they this year? Wonder no more; we've got you covered. Click here to...

Capital Gains Tax Canada | 2022 Short Term & Long Term Gains

By Lisa MacColl

If you're hearing about capital gains and have a capital headache trying to figure it out — you've come to the right place. Here’s...

The Ultimate Guide to T4 Slips

By Andrew Goldman

The T4 is the king of the jungle of tax slips. This quick guide will provide all the essential T4 info you’ll need about the famous T4...

A Guide To Form T2200

By Andrew Goldman

If you’re an employee and hope to deduct work expenses, you’ll absolutely need to your employer to provide Form T2200. This quick guide...

Crypto

Crypto

What is Cryptocurrency? 2022 Step-by-step Beginners Guide

By Robert Stevens

Heard about cryptocurrencies but not sure what they are? We’ve got you covered with this introductory guide.

What is ethereum?

By Andrew Goldman

It's a computing platform primarily known as the means for transmitting the cryptocurrency called ether.

What is Bitcoin?

By Robert Stevens

You’ve heard of Bitcoin. But what actually is it, and, more importantly, how to trade it?

Best Bitcoin Wallets in Canada | List & Guide | Wealthsimple

By Robert Stevens

Bitcoin can be stored in online wallets or in physical hardware wallets. Each come with advantages and disadvantages. Here’s how...

Ethereum vs Bitcoin: The Difference

By Robert Stevens

Ethereum and Bitcoin are the two largest cryptocurrencies in the world by market capitalization. Use this guide to figure out the...

How To Buy Bitcoin In Canada (2022 Updated)

By Robert Stevens

Want to buy Bitcoin but not sure where to start? Pay attention: here’s everything you need to know about buying Bitcoin.

Accounts

Accounts

What is a TFSA? Pay Less Tax on Your Savings

By Andrew Goldman

A TFSA is about the most versatile account ever devised for Canadians who don't like paying taxes. Read on for a primer on...

TFSA Contribution Limit 2022 - TFSA Contribution Room By Year

By Andrew Goldman

Curious to know the TFSA limit for this year or any year since 2009? We got 'em all, plus other important information about...

What is an RRSP? Retire the Smart Way

By Andrew Goldman

An RRSP happens to be the most important account for every Canadian who hopes to build a nice little retirement nest egg. Read on to...

RRSP Contribution Limit | 2022 Withdrawal Deadline & Deduction

By Lisa MacColl

If RRSP deduction and contribution limits have your head twirling we have all the information you need.

RRSP Withdrawals: What You Should Know

By Lisa MacColl

Thinking of withdrawing your RRSP? Here's everything you need to know about RRSP withdrawals from withholding tax to withdrawal rules.

Chequing vs Savings Account

By Luisa Rollenhagen

What's the difference between a savings and chequing account — we compare them both and let you in on the pros and cons of each.

What is an RESP? College Savings for Your Kids

By Andrew Goldman and Luisa Rollenhagen

An RESP is an investment account designed to help you save for a child's education.

What is a Corporate Account?

By Andrew Goldman

It's the answer to a question as old as the CRA. Find out what a corporate account is and why you might use one.

What's a LIRA?

By Andrew Goldman

It's an account that lets you roll over money from a pension account after you leave your job.

Finance

Finance

Employment Insurance in Canada

By Luisa Rollenhagen

Employment insurance is a government program that ensures you’re financially supported if you lose your job. Here’s who’s eligible, and...

How to Prepare for a Recession

By Katherine Gustafson

While we like to talk about “the economy” as if it’s a static entity, it’s actually more like a living, changing ecosystem. It...

How to Make a Budget

By Luisa Rollenhagen

It's never too late to learn one of the most essential life skills: making and sticking to a budget. Let us show you how to budget like a...

The Ultimate Guide to Money Management

By Katherine Gustafson

Managing your money is deceptively difficult. Even those with a lot of it can easily put themselves in a financial hole. And those who...

How to Switch Banks

By Dennis Hammer

If your current bank isn’t meeting your needs, it’s time for a change. These steps will teach you how to switch banks.

What’s a good credit score?

By Andrew Goldman

Here’s the simple, three-digit answer you’re likely seeking. Anything above 700 is considered a “good” credit score.

How To Make Money Online

By Danielle Kubes

Making extra money used to require working nights at the mall and spending your Saturday nights babysitting someone else’s kids. While...

Retirement

Retirement

Retirement Planning: A Step by Step Guide

By Andrew Goldman

We aim to provide easy-to-follow advice about retirement for everyone, from recent university grad whippersnappers to those who...

How Long Will My Retirement Savings Last?

By Luisa Rollenhagen

Find out how long your retirement savings will last and what you can do to extend that time regardless of how much you have.

When Can I Retire?

By Andrew Goldman

Flummoxed about the exact age you should retire? This easily-followed guide will provide you with all the factors you'll need to take into...

Retirement Strategies

By Andrew Goldman

Retirement can be your second childhood—but hopefully with a lot more money. We've got a few helpful financial strategies to keep your...

How to Retire Early

By Michael Allen, CIM

Done with being a working stiff and ready to let loose as a spry young retiree? We've got your guide to retiring early. Really early.

Financial Independence Retire Early

By Ryan O'Leary

Financial Independence Retire Early (FIRE) is becoming increasingly popular among millennials who want to leave the rat race of normal...

Investing

How to Invest in Index Funds Canada in 2022

By Luisa Rollenhagen

Index funds function like a slice of a particular index market by mirroring its composition and performance. This can be great for passive investors, but also comes with some caveats.

Accounts

RRSP vs TFSA: The Ultimate Guide

By Andrew Goldman and Luisa Rollenhagen

We love both RRRSPs and TFSAs are great retirement-saving tools that offer significant tax benefits. But which account is right for you?RSPs and TFSAs, and both have their irresistible features. Learn all about them here

Retirement

How Long Will My Retirement Savings Last?

By Luisa Rollenhagen

Find out how long your retirement savings will last and what you can do to extend that time regardless of how much you have.

Accounts

TFSA Withdrawal – Top Things to Know

By Luisa Rollenhagen

You want to take money out of your TFSA. Here's everything you need to know about withdrawal fees, penalties, taxes and more.

Investing

How to Buy Stocks in Canada 2022

By Andrew Goldman

Easy-to-follow instructions to get you started buying, selling and hopefully making money investing in stocks.

Finance

When can and should I write my will?

By Andrew Goldman

You can start at 18. When you should start depends on a few things.

