Personal Finance 101
Personal finance is the art of managing your money. How much to save, where to invest and how to budget. None of us are born knowing how to put together a smart, simple financial plan. That’s why we’re here.
Investing 101 For Beginners | How To Start | Wealthsimple
Want to invest like a pro? Learn the basics of investing from us and we'll have you on the road to investing in no time.
Stock Market Crashes
A stock market crash can sound quite scary, and has historically been associated with significant losses. But crashes don't need to spell...
The Market Crash of 2008 Explained
The stock market crash of 2008 was the biggest single-day drop in history up to that point. Learn more by reading on here.
Stock Market Crash 1929 - Key Facts
The stock market crash of 1929 is considered one of the worst financial disasters of modern history. But how did it happen, and what can...
How the Stock Market Works
Losing sleep wondering how the stock market works? Today's your lucky day. We'll impart all you need to know to become a market pro in...
Active vs Passive Investing
Not sure of the difference between these two investment philosophies? Not for long you're not! We'll set you straight and even tell you...
Financial Advisors: How To Choose & The Cost
Find out exactly what a financial advisor does, what they cost, and why you might need one. We'll also give you our best advice...
How to Invest Money Wisely
All the fundamentals the beginning investor should know to make wise investment decisions. Find out how and where you should invest your...
Emergency Funds: What, Why & How Much
Even if you’re subsisting on $.30 packages of ramen, you still gotta have a kitchen in which you can prepare it. This is where the...
Best High-Interest Savings Accounts in Canada
Find best high interest savings accounts in Canada using our 2020 comparison. We provide tips on choosing and compare accounts...
How To Save Money - Top Saving Tips
You're wondering how to save money. It can be tough, but we have all the tips and tactics you need to get started saving money.
How to Save for a House
Advice, tips and tricks you need to save for your dream home. Find out how to save for a downpayment and a house itself.
What Is A Savings Account? And How Do They Work
Wondering what a savings account is? We'll explain what they are, how savings accounts work, how to open one and calculate the...
How to File Taxes Online for Free in Canada
Learn how to take advantage of the ease of paperless fee-free online filing, providers of which have multiplied over the last few...
Canada Tax Brackets 2022 | Federal & Provincial Tax Brackets
So you know there are tax brackets in Canada—but what are they this year? Wonder no more; we've got you covered. Click here to...
Capital Gains Tax Canada | 2022 Short Term & Long Term Gains
If you're hearing about capital gains and have a capital headache trying to figure it out — you've come to the right place. Here’s...
The Ultimate Guide to T4 Slips
The T4 is the king of the jungle of tax slips. This quick guide will provide all the essential T4 info you’ll need about the famous T4...
What is Cryptocurrency? 2022 Step-by-step Beginners Guide
Heard about cryptocurrencies but not sure what they are? We’ve got you covered with this introductory guide.
What is ethereum?
It's a computing platform primarily known as the means for transmitting the cryptocurrency called ether.
What is Bitcoin?
You’ve heard of Bitcoin. But what actually is it, and, more importantly, how to trade it?
Best Bitcoin Wallets in Canada | List & Guide | Wealthsimple
Bitcoin can be stored in online wallets or in physical hardware wallets. Each come with advantages and disadvantages. Here’s how...
Ethereum vs Bitcoin: The Difference
Ethereum and Bitcoin are the two largest cryptocurrencies in the world by market capitalization. Use this guide to figure out the...
What is a TFSA? Pay Less Tax on Your Savings
A TFSA is about the most versatile account ever devised for Canadians who don't like paying taxes. Read on for a primer on...
TFSA Contribution Limit 2022 - TFSA Contribution Room By Year
Curious to know the TFSA limit for this year or any year since 2009? We got 'em all, plus other important information about...
What is an RRSP? Retire the Smart Way
An RRSP happens to be the most important account for every Canadian who hopes to build a nice little retirement nest egg. Read on to...
RRSP Contribution Limit | 2022 Withdrawal Deadline & Deduction
If RRSP deduction and contribution limits have your head twirling we have all the information you need.
RRSP Withdrawals: What You Should Know
Thinking of withdrawing your RRSP? Here's everything you need to know about RRSP withdrawals from withholding tax to withdrawal rules.
Chequing vs Savings Account
What's the difference between a savings and chequing account — we compare them both and let you in on the pros and cons of each.
What is an RESP? College Savings for Your Kids
An RESP is an investment account designed to help you save for a child's education.
What is a Corporate Account?
It's the answer to a question as old as the CRA. Find out what a corporate account is and why you might use one.
Employment Insurance in Canada
Employment insurance is a government program that ensures you’re financially supported if you lose your job. Here’s who’s eligible, and...
How to Prepare for a Recession
While we like to talk about “the economy” as if it’s a static entity, it’s actually more like a living, changing ecosystem. It...
How to Make a Budget
It's never too late to learn one of the most essential life skills: making and sticking to a budget. Let us show you how to budget like a...
The Ultimate Guide to Money Management
Managing your money is deceptively difficult. Even those with a lot of it can easily put themselves in a financial hole. And those who...
How to Switch Banks
If your current bank isn’t meeting your needs, it’s time for a change. These steps will teach you how to switch banks.
What’s a good credit score?
Here’s the simple, three-digit answer you’re likely seeking. Anything above 700 is considered a “good” credit score.
Retirement Planning: A Step by Step Guide
We aim to provide easy-to-follow advice about retirement for everyone, from recent university grad whippersnappers to those who...
How Long Will My Retirement Savings Last?
Find out how long your retirement savings will last and what you can do to extend that time regardless of how much you have.
When Can I Retire?
Flummoxed about the exact age you should retire? This easily-followed guide will provide you with all the factors you'll need to take into...
Retirement Strategies
Retirement can be your second childhood—but hopefully with a lot more money. We've got a few helpful financial strategies to keep your...
How to Retire Early
Done with being a working stiff and ready to let loose as a spry young retiree? We've got your guide to retiring early. Really early.
Wealthsimple is investing on autopilot.Get Started
Explore Other Categories
Other popular articlesSee all
Investing
How to Invest in Index Funds Canada in 2022
Index funds function like a slice of a particular index market by mirroring its composition and performance. This can be great for passive investors, but also comes with some caveats.
Accounts
RRSP vs TFSA: The Ultimate Guide
We love both RRRSPs and TFSAs are great retirement-saving tools that offer significant tax benefits. But which account is right for you?RSPs and TFSAs, and both have their irresistible features. Learn all about them here
Retirement
How Long Will My Retirement Savings Last?
Find out how long your retirement savings will last and what you can do to extend that time regardless of how much you have.
Accounts
TFSA Withdrawal – Top Things to Know
You want to take money out of your TFSA. Here's everything you need to know about withdrawal fees, penalties, taxes and more.
Investing
How to Buy Stocks in Canada 2022
Easy-to-follow instructions to get you started buying, selling and hopefully making money investing in stocks.