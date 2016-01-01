Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)
A perfect account if you have big savings goals in a smaller timeframe. Withdraw anytime, tax-free.
A smart way to save for just about anything
Keep your growth tax-free
With a TFSA, you won’t pay taxes on any gains on your investments — it’s yours to keep.
Withdraw whenever you need to
Take money out of your TFSA any time, hassle-free. The withdrawn amount is added back to your contribution room the following year.
Save without restrictions
Use your TFSA to save for a home, education, or any big life expense. There are no limits on how you use the funds.
Get to know the TFSA
$88,000
The total amount you can contribute to a TFSA (assuming you were 18 or older in 2009.) This number increases every year as the government introduces new yearly contribution limits.
$6,500
Yearly contribution limit for 2023.
Unlimited carry-over
If you don’t use up all of your contribution room, it will carry forward to the next year indefinitely. For 2023, you can contribute up to $6,500 plus any unused contribution room from previous years.
18+
The age of eligibility for a TFSA. Unlike other investment accounts, you won’t need to convert a TFSA after a certain age.
Who should open a TFSA?
A TFSA might be a good option for you if you have savings goals that require a withdrawal any time before retirement.
But even if you need the money for retirement, a TFSA might still make sense — especially if you’re making less than $50,000.
Lastly, remember that you’ll be the sole owner of your TFSA — there are no joint/spousal TFSAs.
Ways to invest with a TFSA
Have your portfolio managed by our advisors
With Managed investing, we do the heavy lifting. Tell us your goals and timeline for your TFSA, and our in-house advisors will invest your money in a wide range of assets across the market.
Independently trade stocks and ETFs
A Self-directed investing account gives you total control over where your money is invested. Buy and sell over 9,000 stocks and ETFs commission-free, automate your investments, and start trading right away with up to $50,000 in instant deposits.
What’s the difference between a TFSA and an RRSP?These accounts are two common ways to save up for life’s big expenses. The good news: you don’t have to choose one or the other.
|Attribute
TFSA
RRSP
|Helps you save for
|Big purchases or retirement
|Retirement
|Eligibility
|18+
|18-71 years old
|Annual contribution limit
|$6,500 for 2023
|18% of previous years income up to $30,780
|Tax impact on contributions
|None
|Deducted from taxable income
|Tax impact on withdrawals
|Growth and withdrawals are tax-free
|Taxed as income (with some exceptions)
|Contribution deadline
|December 31st but can carry forward
|60 days after December 31st
|Government benefits
|No impact on other benefits
|Withdrawals may impact other government benefits based on income
|Withdrawal stipulations
|None
|Must withdraw to RRIF at 71
Tax-free saving made simple
Start investing in minutes
Open your account without any bank appointments or paperwork. Making your contributions (or withdrawing when the time comes) only takes a few taps.
Speak to a human any time
Questions about your TFSA? Reach out to our team 7 days a week by phone, chat, or email to get help from real, friendly, humans.
Keep more of your returns
Whether you’re picking your own stocks or letting us manage the investing, you won’t need to worry about high fees eating into your returns.
Transferring your TFSA is easy
Even more ways to grow your wealth
Make the most of your money
Open a TFSA without any paperwork or visits to a bank, and start saving for the future in minutes.