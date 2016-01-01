Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)

The age of eligibility for a TFSA. Unlike other investment accounts, you won’t need to convert a TFSA after a certain age.

If you don’t use up all of your contribution room, it will carry forward to the next year indefinitely. For 2023, you can contribute up to $6,500 plus any unused contribution room from previous years.

The total amount you can contribute to a TFSA (assuming you were 18 or older in 2009.) This number increases every year as the government introduces new yearly contribution limits.

Who should open a TFSA?

A TFSA might be a good option for you if you have savings goals that require a withdrawal any time before retirement.

But even if you need the money for retirement, a TFSA might still make sense — especially if you’re making less than $50,000.

Lastly, remember that you’ll be the sole owner of your TFSA — there are no joint/spousal TFSAs.