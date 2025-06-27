Investment strategy check-up

Changing your investment strategy in reaction to the news can often cause more harm than good. If history is any guide, years from now, moments that currently feel huge will just be a blip in your portfolio’s performance. That’s not always the case, of course. There will be some moments, both in life and in the news, that require you to reassess your approach to saving and investing. The real skill is knowing the difference. This chart will help you out.

