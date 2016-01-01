Wealthsimple builds portfolios of assets that are broadly diversified across markets, are expected to perform well over the long-term, keep fees low, and don't try to time the market. For the vast majority of people, we believe this is the best way to invest in public stock and bond markets. It is really hard to outperform the market, and the data shows that very few active managers do it consistently, especially once you factor in their fees. And, even if some managers do consistently outperform the market, it's really hard to predict in advance which ones will.

The most important determinant of wealth for investors is their savings rate and their ability to stick with an investment strategy. That’s why we provide a technology experience that is designed to help you invest long-term, advisors who are here to answer questions and help you stick to your plan, and a variety of portfolio themes that align with your values and goals.