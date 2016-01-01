Managed investing made to grow your wealth
Reliable and diversified
Your money is invested in a wide range of asset classes across the market. It's a time-tested way to help maximize returns while minimizing risk.
Get access to rare, innovative investing opportunities without high fees. Enjoy intuitive tech and get human help along the way.
Our in-house investment team will customize a portfolio to suit your risk tolerance and goals. They keep a close eye on market trends and opportunities, so you don’t have to.
Withstand market highs and lows
We don’t try to predict the market. Instead, we invest your money in different assets that perform well at different times. Resiliency is built right in.
Make the most of your money
In the background, we’re taking care of the little things that make a big difference, like asset allocation, rebalancing, and dividend reinvestment.
Trusted advice, any time
Our advisors are here to help at every stage of your money journey — and as fiduciaries, they'll always put your financial best interests first.
Lower fees help you keep more of your returns
You can’t control the market — but you can control the fees you pay. Most mutual funds in Canada charge 2% a year. We only charge between 0.2%* and 0.5%.
$100,000 invested today + $10,000 annually
25 years from now
All returns data are hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only. Returns are not indicative of expected or estimated return rates.
We’ll get to know you and what you’re saving for, then place you in a portfolio that helps you get there.
Learn as you go
Find answers to your investing questions in our help centre, personal finance magazine, or right in the app.
Talk to us any time
Our support team is available by phone, chat, or email 7 days a week to answer any questions about your account.
Speak to an advisor
Premium and Generation clients have access to a dedicated advisor. They’re here to answer your money questions, no matter how complex.
We have a range of account types to help you get there.
RRSP
A tax-advantaged retirement account for individuals or couples.
Withdraw your money in retirement at a lower tax rate
Funds can be withdrawn early to buy a house or pay for education
TFSA
A flexible account that lets you invest and save tax-free.
You don't pay taxes on any investment gains
Withdraw funds any time without penalty
The best way to achieve your financial goals is by investing in low-cost, diversified portfolios of risk-appropriate assets.
Ben Reeves, Chief Investment Officer
Get started with simple, low-fee financial tools.
Automatic portfolio rebalancing
Help from a real, friendly, human
0.5%
management fee
Make the most of your investments with lower fees and tailored advice.
20% lower management fee on your managed investments
Financial goal setting with an advisor
0.4%
management fee
Build your legacy with expert guidance from your dedicated team of advisors.
All Core and Premium features
Dedicated team of advisors
0.2%*–0.4%
management fee
FAQs
Wealthsimple builds portfolios of assets that are broadly diversified across markets, are expected to perform well over the long-term, keep fees low, and don't try to time the market. For the vast majority of people, we believe this is the best way to invest in public stock and bond markets. It is really hard to outperform the market, and the data shows that very few active managers do it consistently, especially once you factor in their fees. And, even if some managers do consistently outperform the market, it's really hard to predict in advance which ones will.
The most important determinant of wealth for investors is their savings rate and their ability to stick with an investment strategy. That’s why we provide a technology experience that is designed to help you invest long-term, advisors who are here to answer questions and help you stick to your plan, and a variety of portfolio themes that align with your values and goals.
Our strong belief is that financial assets are an excellent bet to outperform cash, and that returns will roughly correlate with the riskiness of the portfolio overall. Over long time horizons, a good rule of thumb is that our riskiest portfolios earn about 4–5% returns over the rate of inflation and that less risky portfolios will earn slightly less. A wide range of outcomes are possible in any year, but you should be confident that, in the long run, continually saving and investing in low-cost diversified portfolios is a good way to build wealth. When you create an account and are matched with a portfolio, you’ll be able to view your personal projection based on the level of risk in your portfolio and your deposits. You can find out more about our expected range of returns here.
Ultimately, the best portfolio for you is one you can stick to, and keep investing in through market ups and downs. That’s what makes investors successful in the long term. To match you with the right portfolio, we will ask you a few questions, like what you’re saving for, when you’re going to need the money, and how comfortable with portfolio fluctuations you are. Your portfolio will be personalized to your situation, but in general the longer you have to invest, the more risk you can take in your portfolio as you will have plenty of time to make up for any short-term losses.
No. We don't charge anything for withdrawals, transferring out, or leaving your account open with a zero balance.
Wealthsimple’s affiliated custodial broker, Wealthsimple Investments Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (www.iiroc.ca). Customer accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund within specified limits. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at (www.cipf.ca).
In the extremely unlikely event that Wealthsimple were to go out of business, your account would remain safe. All securities are beneficially held under your name, and if we were to close, you could choose to keep your money with Wealthsimple Investments Inc. or transfer it to a new advisor or your bank account.
Wealthsimple Inc. is a registered Portfolio Manager in Canada. Securities in your account may be protected through Wealthsimple Investments Inc. See www.cipf.ca for more details.
Institutions typically charge a $50–$150 administrative fee to transfer your account. We will reimburse this fee when you transfer your account to Wealthsimple if your transfer is greater than $5,000 in value. You can find more details and submit a fee reimbursement request here.
Our management fees for Generation clients range from 0.4% for clients who have $500,000 with us, to 0.2% for clients who have $10,000,000 with us. To learn which rate you qualify for, reach out to our team of advisors.