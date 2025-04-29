The highest-interest rate for a chequing account in Canada
It’s the extra earnings you want from a savings account with the flexibility you need from a chequing account, all in one place.
Interest rates that grow with your wealth
$1 in assets
1.75%
Interest for Core clients
$100,000 in assets
2.25%
Interest for Premium clients
$500,000 in assets
2.75%
Interest for Generation clients
Switch your pay and earn more
Get a 0.5% interest boost and earn up to 2.75% when you set up a qualifying direct deposit to your Wealthsimple chequing account — and get paid up to a day earlier, too.
Trusted protection for your money
The funds in your chequing account are placed in trust with up to 10 CDIC member institutions. That's almost 10x the peace of mind and up to $1 million in coverage on all eligible deposits.
Better than a bank? You decide.
Rewards designed for investors
Instantly earn 1% back in stock or cash every time you spend with your prepaid Mastercard. And no need to lift a finger: we’ll automatically reinvest them for you.
Direct deposit perks
Get extra perks — like 0.5% more interest (up to 2.75%), faster access to your paycheque, and automating your pay — with qualifying direct deposits.
Steadfast interest rates
Our rates aren’t promotional or subject to opening additional accounts. Instead, we follow the Bank of Canada’s rate. If it rises (or lowers), we’ll follow suit.
$0 monthly fees
Why pay recurring fees for a basic chequing account? Your Wealthsimple chequing account has no monthly fees, $0 minimum, and no overdraft penalties, either.
Send and receive e‑transfers
Send up to $5,000 per day or $10,000 per week to anyone, anywhere with Interac e-Transfer®.
Automate your pay
Set up direct deposit and automatically move some of your money to different chequing and investment accounts, or auto-buy stocks, ETFs, or crypto as soon as your paycheque lands.
Pay bills
Credit card, mortgage, hydro, and other payments can be made using pre-authorized debit or sent directly to payees from your Wealthsimple chequing account.
No foreign transaction fees
Now you can feel like a local while shopping abroad. With no additional foreign transaction or ATM fees from Wealthsimple, your prepaid Mastercard is a must-have travel companion.
Ready to break up with your bank?
Open an account in minutes. You can start spending, saving, and earning right away — no branch visits required.
FAQs
That's right. Our data was collected as of April 1, 2025. Average includes all posted rates of chequing accounts from Canadian financial institutions as listed under Schedule I under the Bank Act. This excludes limited-time and promotional offers, and products that do not offer cheques.
Our interest rates have no set end date and don't end after a limited promotional period, but there’s always a chance the Bank of Canada might change its rates, and if they do, we follow suit. Your interest is an annualized rate that's calculated daily and paid out monthly, subject to change. See here for details.
First off: there are no annual fees! And unlike credit cards, the prepaid Mastercard doesn’t require a credit check or any other qualifications.
And no, you’ll never need to worry about this card impacting your credit score.
We don't charge any monthly account fees or minimum balance fees.
We also don't charge a foreign transaction (FX) fee. Usually, banks charge you around 3% to use your Canadian credit card in another country. We, on the other hand, don't do that. There is still a currency conversion rate charged by the payment network (not us!) when you make a purchase in another currency.
We don't charge ATM fees. The ATM might though, so we'll even reimburse any eligible fees of up to $5 each charged by a domestic ATM provider. You can find more about that here, and learn more about using your prepaid Mastercard here.
No, but we are a FINTRAC-registered money services business, and we work closely with banking partners to keep deposits safe. This means we can offer a lot of the same perks and conveniences of traditional chequing and savings accounts.
Your everyday chequing account comes with both a digital and physical prepaid Mastercard that you can manage right from the Wealthsimple app.
The app lets you manage your benefits and spending preferences, or lock your card if something happens to it. Your balances are all updated in real time, too — even if you’re using the physical card.
The balance in your chequing account is held in trust for you with members of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC), a federal Crown corporation. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member institution’s failure.
Note: Wealthsimple isn’t a bank, and we are not a CDIC member. That said, we’ve partnered with a number of CDIC-member, federally regulated Canadian Financial Institutions to effectively extend CDIC deposit protection to chequing account holders for a combined amount (up to $1 million CAD) in the unlikely event the CDIC members were to fail.
Coverage is free and automatic. Learn more here.
You'll earn 1% back pretty much every time you use your prepaid Mastercard to make a purchase — except cash-like transactions such as refunds, bill payments, or adjustments. The 1% back is automatically added to your balance.
Stock rewards are a little different: your 1% back will be awarded as a cash balance into your self-directed account, and from there you can buy whichever stock you like.
And don’t worry — you can update your reward preferences any time right in the app. More details here.
You can use your card online and in-store everywhere Mastercard® is accepted.
And since Mastercard is accepted all over the world, you can use your prepaid Mastercard while traveling (with a few exceptions and fees from Mastercard).
You can also use the physical card to withdraw cash at ATMs Canada-wide. We don’t charge any fees for withdrawing cash, but you might get charged a standard ATM fee (usually about $3.00) that we'll reimburse up to $5 per eligible fee charged by a Canadian ATM provider. You can find more about that here.
Nope, any direct deposit type will count towards the $2,000/month minimum. This includes payroll, pension, social assistance, and insurance direct deposits.
All Core and Premium clients are eligible to earn an increased rate of up to 2.75% interest with direct deposits. To qualify and continue earning the 0.5% boost, you’ll need to direct deposit at least $2,000 into your Wealthsimple chequing account within a 30-day period. Generation clients won’t be eligible for an additional 0.5% boost since they're already earning our highest interest rate of 2.75%.