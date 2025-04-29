We don't charge any monthly account fees or minimum balance fees.

We also don't charge a foreign transaction (FX) fee. Usually, banks charge you around 3% to use your Canadian credit card in another country. We, on the other hand, don't do that. There is still a currency conversion rate charged by the payment network (not us!) when you make a purchase in another currency.

We don't charge ATM fees. The ATM might though, so we'll even reimburse any eligible fees of up to $5 each charged by a domestic ATM provider. You can find more about that here, and learn more about using your prepaid Mastercard here.