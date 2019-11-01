When is the RRSP Contribution Deadline?

February 29, 2020

We’d like to sing the praises of RRSP contributions. But first the important date: the deadline for contributions to an RRSP for the 2019 calendar year is March 1.

So giddyup open an RRSP and get depositing. And if you’re not reading this at 11 PM on February 29, there’s still time for us to explain that, for many taxpayers, there’s no better financial move than contributing as much as possible to your RRSP. Not only will you be socking away money that will grow until you retire, but you’ll be saving right away on taxes. RRSP contributions come off your taxable income, reducing your tax bill for this year.

For 2020, any Canadian under 71 is free to contribute as much as 18% of her prior year’s income, up to a maximum of $27,230. You can find out more details about the RRSP contribution deadline here or calculate your own on the CRA website.

