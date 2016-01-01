Open a Wealthsimple LIRA
Wealthsimple's LIRA offers optimized returns for a fraction of what big banks charge— and it only takes 5 minutes to open one.
Put your money back to work with a Wealthsimple LIRA
- Leave a job? You'll want to take your pension with you
- Move your old employer's pension into a smarter account
- Rolling over to a Wealthsimple LIRA won't cost you a penny
The benefits of using Wealthsimple
- Low cost - Wealthsimple's fees are just a fraction of what most investment managers charge.
- Convenient - Five minutes is all it will take to open a Wealthsimple LIRA.
- Smarter, personalized portfolios - Using Nobel Prize winning strategies and cutting-edge technology, we'll create the perfect portfolio mix to maximize returns while minimizing risk.
- Invest in your values - Wealthsimple offers Socially Responsible Investing, so you can do well and do good at the same time.
We keep your money safe
Your security and trust are important to us. We're committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.
- Over 3 million and counting - More than 3 million people use Wealthsimple’s investing, saving, and tax products
- Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection
- CIPF protected - Your accounts are held with our custodial broker, Wealthsimple Investments Inc., and are protected within specified limits in the event of its insolvency by CIPF.
- Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $380M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions