The total time you have to use your FHSA starting from the day you opened the account.

The carry-over period for unused contribution room, which resets every year on December 31 st . Heads up: you can’t have more than $16,000 of contribution room at any point in time.

Yearly contribution limit, and unused portions can carry forward to the following year. There’s a 1% penalty for every month you over-contribute until you correct the issue.

Who qualifies for an FHSA?

You’re considered a first-time home buyer if you’re a Canadian resident aged 18-71 who didn’t live in a home that you or your spouse owned in the last four years.

You are not considered a home buyer if you intend to purchase an investment property.