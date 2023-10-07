Skip to main content

TFSA vs. RRSP vs. FHSA: What's the Best Choice?

Picking the right registered account was tough enough when you only had to choose between TFSAs and RRSPs. But with the recent introduction of FHSAs, the decision has gotten harder for a lot of people. All three accounts have huge tax advantages, along with their own rules and contribution caps, which you can familiarize yourself with here for TFSAs, here for RRSPs, and here for FHSAs. But generally speaking, the option that’s right for you depends on your income and debt. To help you decide, here's a handy — and simple! — chart. All you have to do is answer a few basic questions.

RRSP vs TFSA vs FHSA flowchart shows how to choose the best account for you

Last Updated October 7, 2023

