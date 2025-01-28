The bond portfolio can offer a higher yield than just holding onto your extra cash, and it can add up over time if you’re comfortable taking a small amount of risk.

Although you can certainly do worse than holding your money in a Wealthsimple Cash account, investing in our low-risk bond portfolio might perform even better. Over a few years, the probability of outperforming Cash is 80-90%, and the probability of having losses over that period is very low. And even if you happen to underperform Cash once in a while, it typically won't be by much.

Disclosure: The probability of bond portfolio outperforming Cash are modelled using normal distribution of returns, assuming 2% volatility, 0.5 Sharpe ratio, and a 3-year time horizon. Sharpe ratios and volatility assumptions are based on Wealthsimple's forward-looking asset class assumptions, which are derived from historical data and Wealthsimple analysis. Returns are not guaranteed. There is no guarantee of the results described. Past performance is not indicative of future results.