Skip to main content

Wealthsimple Presents

The End of Banking?

Join us online on June 11 for the first in our Wealthsimple Presents series, introducing our most exciting new features and releases.

00Days
00Hours
00MinutesMins.
00SecondsSecs.

We're breaking the banking mould

The first in the Wealthsimple Presents series

Hear from our leading voices

Our CEO, Michael Katchen, and a lineup of other Wealthsimple leaders will take the stage.

Expect big news and previews

We’re sharing new product and feature releases you’ll want to hear about, plus first-look previews of what’s in the works.

And some surprises

We’ve got exciting moments planned for clients attending the live event that you won’t want to miss!

Our speakers

Michael Katchen

Chief Executive Officer

Polly D'Arcy

VP Design

Sam Newman-Bremang

Sr. Director, Product

Brett Huneycutt

Chief Product Officer

Saved your seat?