A smart way to invest back into your business
Guided onboarding
Meetings should be for business, not opening accounts. With simple onboarding, you can open a Corporate account online in no time.
Save when you can
Don’t worry about minimums, contribution limits, or carry‑over. You can keep as much money as you want in the account, and contribute as much (or as little) as your cash flow allows.
Easy access to your money
Choose to withdraw your money at any time, and get transfers as fast as one business day for Corporate Save accounts.
How a Corporate account works
Accounts that meet your corporation’s needs
If you’re looking for a place to re-invest your corporation’s assets, or a spot to hold cash, we have corporate accounts to help.
Invest for the short or long-term
With no expiry on the account, you can invest in a way that works for your business needs and goals.
Ways to invest with a Corporate account
Have your portfolio tailored to your goals
With Managed investing, we do the heavy lifting. Tell us your goals and timeline for your Corporate account, and we’ll build you a portfolio that matches your risk tolerance. With a wide range of assets across the market, we’ll also help optimize your portfolio for tax loss harvesting and rebalancing.
Independently trade stocks and ETFs
A Self-directed investing account gives you total control over where your money is invested. Buy and sell stocks and ETFs commission-free and automate your investments.
Earn interest on your cash deposits
Having a Corporate Save account for your corporation enables you to earn up to 3.75% in interest on all your business cash deposits.
Our business is supporting your business
Open an account in minutes
Open your account without any bank appointments or paperwork. Making your contributions (or withdrawing when the time comes) only takes a few taps.
Get human help
If you’ve got questions, we’ve got answers — our team is on hand to help you out 7 days a week, by phone, chat, or email.
Keep more of your returns
Whether you’re picking your own stocks, or letting us manage your investments, you won’t need to worry about high fees eating into your returns.
Move your corporate investments, we'll give you back the transfer fees
We'll automatically reimburse the transfer-out fees charged by your brokerage when you move at least $15,000 to Wealthsimple. Conditions apply.
Make your corporation’s money make money
Open a Corporate account without any paperwork or visits to a bank, and invest back into your business.