A smart way to invest back into your business

Guided onboarding

Meetings should be for business, not opening accounts. With simple onboarding, you can open a Corporate account online in no time.

Save when you can

Don’t worry about minimums, contribution limits, or carry‑over. You can keep as much money as you want in the account, and contribute as much (or as little) as your cash flow allows.

Easy access to your money

Choose to withdraw your money at any time, and get transfers as fast as one business day for Corporate Save accounts.

Photo of a woman in the Wealthsimple office

How a Corporate account works

Accounts that meet your corporation’s needs

If you’re looking for a place to re-invest your corporation’s assets, or a spot to hold cash, we have corporate accounts to help.

Invest for the short or long-term

With no expiry on the account, you can invest in a way that works for your business needs and goals.

Ways to invest with a Corporate account

Have your portfolio tailored to your goals

With Managed investing, we do the heavy lifting. Tell us your goals and timeline for your Corporate account, and we’ll build you a portfolio that matches your risk tolerance. With a wide range of assets across the market, we’ll also help optimize your portfolio for tax loss harvesting and rebalancing.

Independently trade stocks and ETFs

A Self-directed investing account gives you total control over where your money is invested. Buy and sell stocks and ETFs commission-free and automate your investments.

Earn interest on your cash deposits

Having a Corporate Save account for your corporation enables you to earn up to 3.75% in interest on all your business cash deposits.

Our business is supporting your business

Open an account in minutes

Open your account without any bank appointments or paperwork. Making your contributions (or withdrawing when the time comes) only takes a few taps.

Get human help

If you’ve got questions, we’ve got answers — our team is on hand to help you out 7 days a week, by phone, chat, or email.

Keep more of your returns

Whether you’re picking your own stocks, or letting us manage your investments, you won’t need to worry about high fees eating into your returns.

Move your corporate investments, we'll give you back the transfer fees

We'll automatically reimburse the transfer-out fees charged by your brokerage when you move at least $15,000 to Wealthsimple. Conditions apply.

