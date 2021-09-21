RRSP Calculator

If you want to hang up your boots at some point, you'll need some money to live off in retirement. An RRSP is an excellent place to stash those retirement savings if you anticipate being in a lower tax bracket than when you were contributing. Contributions are tax-deductible, which means you can reduce the tax you pay now — avoiding tax on RRSP money until retirement is beneficial as many people will pay a lower rate of tax in retirement. It's also useful as the tax money that would otherwise be given to the government could also provide an investment return.

Another reason you might want to prioritize an RRSP? If you’re investing heavily in foreign stocks, especially U.S. ones. That’s because the Internal Revenue Service in the United States doesn’t recognize the TFSA as a retirement account. So you’ll have to pay non-resident withholding taxes on any income that flows from U.S. sources if you keep them in a TFSA. With an RRSP, that’s not the case.

A spousal/common-law RRSP can also reduce your combined tax burden. Since you can't withdraw RRSP savings until retirement without paying a withholding tax, you won't be tempted to lay a finger with your nest egg. The only exception is if you need money for a house or education: you can withdraw the money without paying tax on it, but it's basically a no-interest loan. The Lifelong Learning Plan (LLP) lets you take up to $20,000 tax-free out of your RRSP to pay for full or part-time education and training. However, keep in mind that any money you withdraw will have to eventually be paid back into your RRSP. The same goes for the Homebuyer’s Plan (HP), which lets you withdraw up to $25,000 tax-free to put towards the purchase of a new home.