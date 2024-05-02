Skip to main content

What are the Greeks in options?

Start Investing

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

The Greeks are terms that represent calculations that help investors estimate the price of an options contract.

Delta: An estimate of how much an option’s value is likely to change when the price of the underlying stock changes. Delta values range from -1.0 to 1.0. A positive delta of 0.25, for example, tells you that for every $1 increase in the value of the underlying stock, the value of the option should increase by about $0.25 ($1 x 0.25 = $0.25). A negative delta means that an increase in stock price results in a decrease in option value. Call options have positive delta and put options have negative delta.

Gamma: If delta is peanut butter, gamma is jelly. Gamma represents how much an option’s delta changes in response to a $1 move in the price of the underlying asset. When someone buys an option, it has positive gamma between 0 and 1. For example, say Kale Inc. is trading at $150, and you purchased a call option for $1 that gives you the right to buy the stock at $200 in September. That option may have a delta of 0.20 and a gamma of 0.01. If KALE goes up to $175, then you can estimate that your call option will now be worth $6 (the $25 increase in the underlying asset price x 0.20 delta = $5, plus your original $1 cost). The new delta of your option should be 0.21 (calculated by adding the previous delta of 0.2 and gamma of 0.01). Gamma is always reflected as a positive number and is highest for options that are at-the-money and closer to expiration.

Theta: An estimate of an option’s decline in value over time. Also known as “time decay,” theta is expressed as a negative number. It grows as an option gets closer to expiring, reflecting the acceleration in decline of extrinsic time value. 

Vega: An estimate of how much the price of an options contract will change in response to a change in the implied volatility of the underlying asset. The higher the vega, the more sensitive an option is to big events like earnings.

Rho: A lesser-known Greek, rho is used by some investors to estimate how sensitive the value of an option is to changes in the interest rate of a U.S. Treasury bill (because these are USD options). Call options tend to have a positive rho and put options have a negative one. Rho tends to be less of a factor than the other Greeks but can still be useful if you expect interest range to change.

Last Updated May 2, 2024

Trade stocks commission-free

Start trading

Limit Orders

By Katherine Gustafson

How do you buy something at the right time when the price is constantly shifting? Find out about limit orders here.

What is Fixed Income?

By Roger Wohlner

Fixed income securities like Bonds and CDs can be powerful investment tools. Here’s what you need to know about them.

What Is Value Investing & How Does It Work?

By Luisa Rollenhagen

Value investing is finding investments that are good value for money. Here's everything else you need to know about value investing.

Spinning Wealthsimple coin

Buy and sell stocks commission-free