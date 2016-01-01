Equities are one of the riskier asset classes, and private equity is a high risk type of equity investing.

Investors also need to carefully consider the manager — some of whom may perform better (or worse) than the index as a whole. Top quartile funds have earned significantly more than public markets (ranging around 10%, with variance by year), while bottom quartile funds have actually underperformed public markets.

Beyond company and manager risk, private equity investors have limited liquidity, meaning that they can’t sell on the open market the way that they can with a public stock. This may be a source of return, but it also means that they can’t get their money back when they want it. Also, private managers may delay selling companies when they believe that valuations are low, which could align with when investors want to sell.

Specifically for Wealthsimple’s private equity, investors will also be subject to currency risk. However, this is no different than other international ETF investments with us.

Private equity investing is not for everyone. Our team of advisors will get to know you to determine whether you are a good fit for this product.