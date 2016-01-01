Pine offers pre-approved, refinancing, and purchase mortgage products with fixed and variable rates, for both insured and uninsured mortgages. Here's a detailed breakdown:

Insured Mortgage – purchase & switch/renew (property value <$1M)

Fixed rate - 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 yr term + 25 yr amortization period

Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM) - 5 yr term + 25 yr amortization

Refinances do not qualify for mortgage insurance

Pre-approval available

Uninsured Mortgage – purchase & switch/renew (property value >$1M)

Fixed rate - 5 yr term + up to a 30 yr amortization period

Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM) - 5 yr term + 25 or 30 yr amortization

Refinance available

Pre-approval not available

Here are some other things to consider with Pine's mortgage products: