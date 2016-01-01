With our partner, Pine
Mortgage rates that are pretty great
Get a mortgage through Wealthsimple and save with low rates, exclusive rebates, and incentives for having your investments in one place.
Like a regular mortgage — but better
Low rates
Our partner, Pine, is a direct lender, meaning they skip commission-based brokers and other intermediaries to eliminate fees that lead to higher rates.
Added savings
Eligible clients get a base rebate of up to 0.15% on their rate. Plus, the more money you transfer to Wealthsimple, the more your rebate grows.
Faster approvals
Get your personalized rate without the wait. No paperwork or in-person appointments required. Just apply online to complete the process in minutes.
Move more. save more.
Limitless savings for a limited time
Get an extra 0.05% rebate on your rate for every $50,000 you transfer to Wealthsimple. Yes, that could mean the equivalent of an interest-free mortgage.
Apply and get approved before June 30 to qualify. T&Cs apply.
Wealthsimple clients get even more
Having all your investments in one place means spending less on your mortgage. Get an exclusive rebate based on your client status. T&Cs apply.
$1 in assets
0.05%
Core rebate
$100,000 in assets
0.10%
Premium rebate
$500,000 in assets
0.15%
Generation rebate
Total savings calculator
Curious to know what you could make in rebates? Estimate your combined savings by moving the transfer slider and selecting your client status.
Transfer amount
Rebate:
0.00%
$0
Client status
Rebate:
0.00%
This tool is solely for demonstrative purposes and does not represent the maximum savings. Your total cash back may differ based on the approved mortgage rate, transfer amount, and terms.
0.00%
Wealthsimple rebate
That's $0 cash back every month for a total savings of $0 over a 5‑year term.
This calculation is based on a fixed rate of 5% on a $500,000 loan, amortized over 25 years.
This tool is solely for demonstrative purposes and does not represent the maximum savings. Your total cash back may differ based on the approved mortgage rate, transfer amount, and terms.
Why we partnered with Pine
Pine is the triple threat of mortgage lenders — digital, direct, and regulated. Determined to save you time and money, they create efficiencies by automating tasks like underwriting and removing go-betweens like brokers. They’re changing the way Canadians do mortgages — kind of like what we did with money.
Advice at every step
Once you get your personalized rate, Pine assigns you a dedicated agent who’ll sweat every detail so you don’t have to. Plus, they’re salaried, not commissioned, so you know getting a low rate is their top priority.
How to go from loan to home
1. Secure your rate
Apply online, answer some general questions, and get your personalized rate in a matter of minutes.
2. Speak with an agent
Pine assigns you a dedicated agent to discuss next steps and offer you the best rate possible.
3. Close and save
Once you’ve closed on your mortgage, the saving begins! Rebates are deposited into your Wealthsimple Cash account monthly to help with your payments.
Make the move and get a low rate
You’re just a few minutes away from getting a personalized rate.
FAQs
Pine is a Canadian mortgage provider that offers a digital-first mortgage process that can be accessed at anytime. They have a dedicated team of commission-free advisors, and have helped thousands of Canadians secure a mortgage, with no hidden fees and zero paperwork. With a quick and easy application process, they can offer you a personalized rate in 10 minutes or less, and a commitment letter within 48 hours. They're changing the way Canadians do mortgages, and we're changing the way they do money, so choosing them as a partner was a no-brainer.
Pine offers pre-approved, refinancing, and purchase mortgage products with fixed and variable rates, for both insured and uninsured mortgages. Here's a detailed breakdown:
Insured Mortgage – purchase & switch/renew (property value <$1M)
Fixed rate - 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 yr term + 25 yr amortization period
Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM) - 5 yr term + 25 yr amortization
Refinances do not qualify for mortgage insurance
Pre-approval available
Uninsured Mortgage – purchase & switch/renew (property value >$1M)
Fixed rate - 5 yr term + up to a 30 yr amortization period
Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM) - 5 yr term + 25 or 30 yr amortization
Refinance available
Pre-approval not available
Here are some other things to consider with Pine's mortgage products:
- Pine offers a minimum mortgage value of $100,000.
- Pine limits cash disbursements in re-finances up to $200k. Anything above this limit must be disbursed to a lawyer's trust account for use in specific transactions.
- Pine does offer HELOC mortgages and mortgages for investment or second properties, these aren't their strongest mortgage product in regards to offering low rates, but they’re working hard in the background to improve this offering.
If there are fees relevant to closing on your mortgage they will be included in the APR. For example, some deals have a ~$300 fee added to the APR for legal fees & disbursements. However, Pine doesn't make money off fees, meaning they remove certain intermediaries to eliminate unnecessary costs.
Pine doesn't charge any lender fees — this includes origination fees, application fees, processing fees, underwriting fees, and commitment letter break fees.
In the case you want to break your Pine mortgage, a penalty applies and will be dependant on your mortgage terms:
For closed fixed-rate mortgages, the penalty to break is equal to the greater of the interest rate differential, or 3 months' interest
For adjustable-rate mortgages the penalty to break this term is 3 months' interest
Pine has two prepayment options. You can either make prepayments totaling up to 20% of the original principal amount of the mortgage per calendar year, or increase your monthly payments by up to 20% of the current payment to reduce the mortgage's amortization without changing its term.
You can get a Pine mortgage through Weathsimple in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI, and Newfoundland. Pine does not currently offer mortgages in Quebec or the Territories.
New and existing Wealthsimple clients are eligible to receive a mortgage discount with Pine. The discount rate is applied through a mortgage rebate that’s paid out as a cash sum in your Wealthsimple Cash account every month until the end of the initial mortgage term (up to 5 years).
The discount rate takes into account both the tier rebate and the deposit rebate. Check out this help centre article to learn more about how the Wealthsimple x Pine mortgage rebate works, eligibility and promotion related questions.
You can read the full eligibility and T&Cs for the client rebate here and the transfer rebate here.