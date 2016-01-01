Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP)

A big perk of RRSPs: your unused contribution room carries over year after year without expiring.

The age of eligibility to open and invest in an RRSP. Once you turn 71, your RRSP will need to be converted to a RRIF.

The percentage of last year’s income you can contribute to your RRSP, provided it doesn’t exceed the annual limit set by the government.

Annual contribution limit for 2023, and unused portions can carry forward to the following year.

WHO SHOULD OPEN AN RRSP?

If your employer has a matching program (GRSP), it’s probably a good idea to take advantage of it.

You may want to open an RRSP if you’re making more than $50,000 and you’re comfortable putting money away for the long-term.

Lastly, couples with vastly different income levels could consider opening a Spousal RRSP to maximize tax benefits for both partners.