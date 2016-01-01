Skip to main content

Maximum refund, minimum effort

Our smart tools make your max refund a sure thing. Easily find every deduction and optimize your return. Find a better refund and we’ll give you back what you paid to file (up to $50).

Conquer your taxes with confidence

No matter your unique tax situation, Wealthsimple Tax will help you file like an expert — easily.

Goodbye paperwork, hello auto-fill

Human help when you need it

In case any questions come up, our friendly team of experts are here for you by phone, chat, or email 7 days a week.

We’re changing how Canadians feel about their taxes

Wealthsimple Tax has empowered over 1 million people

  • I started my tax returns this morning and finished super fast. Your software is one of the best I’ve ever used for anything in the world. Intuitive, helpful, well thought through.

    Marvin

  • Used Wealthsimple Tax for the first time for my own tax filling and it was so seamless 🙌🏾🙌🏾 Hoping to migrate my family's tax returns over to Wealthsimple Tax next year

    Dia

  • Yesterday I did my taxes in under 5 minutes. Now just waiting for my refund. All done electronically via @Wealthsimple. Honestly I love not having to send in paper returns. Digital filing is the way to go. 👏👏👏

    DeMayne

  • Doing my taxes with @Wealthsimple is so disgustingly easy that I actually decided to pay them more than I was planning to 😅 Who knew you could import all your forms from CRA?? Not me!

    Emily

  • I did my taxes with Wealthsimple this year and I swear it was the easiest thing I’ve ever done in my life.

    Sasha

  • Wealthsimple won my heart, never thought filing my own taxes would’ve been this easy.

    Maggie

  • I just used Wealthsimple Tax to file this year's taxes and it was truly easy. Loving both Wealthsimple Trade and Tax!

    Yohei

Your maximum refund is guaranteed.

FAQs

Yep, it’s totally free to use from start to finish, no matter your tax situation. Once you finish your return you can tip based on your experience — but it’s completely up to you.

Our platform is for everyone, whether it’s your first time filing or you’re navigating a more complex tax situation. Visit our Help Centre to find out more.

You bet — Wealthsimple Tax can be an easy and seamless solution for investors. Link your Wealthsimple accounts to have your trades on stocks and crypto sorted automatically — even if you hold crypto in other places. Check out our Help Centre for more details and the full list of supported exchanges.

Wealthsimple Tax helps you find every credit and deduction you're eligible for, like childcare benefits, credits for homeowners, and more. We also find the best split for donations, medical expenses, and other income. Check out our handy guide on deductions to get started.

It’s pretty speedy — with direct deposit, you can get your refund in as little as eight days. Here’s one way you can get that set up.

It's quick and easy to get started with Wealthsimple Tax. Most people find that it only takes a few minutes to enter the necessary information! If you have a CRA My Account, all the information is there for you. If you're looking for prior year returns from SimpleTax, you can do that here.

We offer state-of-the-art encryption to help keep your data secure, with two-step verification for an added layer of security. Wealthsimple Tax is also certified by the CRA and Revenu Québec.

This material is not an offering memorandum, advertisement or offering of any securities in any province or territory of Canada (each, a “Canadian Jurisdiction”). Under no circumstances is this material to be construed as an offer to sell fund interests or other securities or the provision of advice in relation to any fund interests or other securities. Rather, this material describes an opportunity for Wealthsimple Invest clients to participate in an investment portfolio that will include a small allocation to private investments.

Generally, any offer or sale of, or advice related to, any securities described in this material will be made only by an adviser or dealer registered in the appropriate registration category in the applicable Canadian Jurisdiction. No Canadian securities regulatory authority has reviewed or in any way passed upon this information or the merits of any securities described here, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

An investment allocation to Wealthsimple Venture Fund I and its direct and indirect underlying funds will be subject, directly or indirectly, to management fees, incentive allocation and other fund expenses.

© 2016–2022, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
For information about filing a complaint please visit How to File a Complaint.