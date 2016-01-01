Non-registered account
Save without worrying about contribution rules or limits. A non-registered account lets you invest with tons of flexibility.
A flexible way to invest
Save as much or as little as you like
No need to worry about minimums, contribution limits, or carry-over. With non-registered accounts, you can keep as much money in the account as you want.
Withdraw without any stipulations
Since there are no conditions on how much you can save or what it’s used for, you can also withdraw any time.
Benefits of a non-registered account
Unlimited room
There’s no cap on how much you can save or grow with a non-registered account.
Individual or joint
Save on your own, or combine your non-registered account with a spouse or common-law partner.
Suitable for all timelines
Since there’s no expiry on non-registered accounts, you have the flexibility to invest for the long or short-term — whatever works for your goals.
ONE IMPORTANT NOTE:
Non-registered accounts are great if you’ve already maxed out your TFSA or RRSP — but remember: they’re not tax-sheltered.
So while non-registered accounts offer a ton of flexibility without many limits, you’ll need to pay taxes on your growth.
Depending on your financial situation, you may want to consider a TFSA or RRSP.
How you invest is up to you
Have your portfolio managed by our advisors
With Managed investing, we do the heavy lifting. Tell us your goals and timelines, and our in-house advisors will invest your money in a wide range of assets across the market.
Independently trade stocks and ETFs
An individual Self-directed investing account gives you total control over where your money is invested. Buy and sell over 9,000 stocks and ETFs commission-free, automate your investments, and start trading right away with up to $50,000 in instant deposits.
Get more out of your non-registered account
Start investing in minutes
Open your account without any bank appointments or paperwork. Making your contributions (or withdrawing when the time comes) only takes a few taps.
Speak to a human any time
Questions about your Non-registered account? Reach out to our team 7 days a week by phone, chat, or email to get help from real, friendly, humans.
Keep more of your returns
Whether you’re picking your own stocks or letting us manage the investing, you won’t need to worry about high fees eating into your returns.
Transferring your money is easy
Even more ways to grow your wealth
Make your money make money
Open a low-fee non-registered account without any paperwork or visits to a bank, and start saving for your future in minutes.