Since there’s no expiry on non-registered accounts, you have the flexibility to invest for the long or short-term — whatever works for your goals.

Save on your own, or combine your non-registered account with a spouse or common-law partner.

There’s no cap on how much you can save or grow with a non-registered account.

ONE IMPORTANT NOTE:

Non-registered accounts are great if you’ve already maxed out your TFSA or RRSP — but remember: they’re not tax-sheltered.

So while non-registered accounts offer a ton of flexibility without many limits, you’ll need to pay taxes on your growth.

Depending on your financial situation, you may want to consider a TFSA or RRSP.