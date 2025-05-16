Grow your wealth with a dedicated advisor
Our advisory services let you take control of your money with support from a trusted advisor, backed by our powerful platform and planning tools.
Full-service wealth management
Plans made just for you
Ensure your family is prepared for any scenario with a customized plan and diversified investments that meet your current needs and future goals.
Your ideal retirement
Set the right savings targets and withdrawal plans in order to live the life you deserve — and pass on wealth to the next generation.
Tax optimization
Take the stress (and burden) out of taxes with tax-loss harvesting, incorporation, and other advanced investment techniques.
It's time to change your future
Personalized advice and dedicated attention — every step of the way.
One team, one goal
Your Wealthsimple advisor is your partner in every decision as you work toward growing and preserving your family’s wealth.
Low Fees
Get fully customized wealth management for you and your household for a 0.75% fee (0.4% management fee + 0.35% advisory fee). In most cases, that's less than half of what other firms charge.
Designed for affluent households
This custom service is specifically made for investors and families with more than $500,000 in assets.
Powerful technology
Our simple-to-use platform gives you full control over your investments, all in real-time and all in one place.
Our process
Discovery call
Share your financial situation, immediate needs, and future goals while confirming you and your advisor are the right fit.
Investment analysis
See how your current portfolio performance could improve with Wealthsimple.
Customized plan
Get an investment strategy based on your household’s goals, then track its progress on our platform.
Insights and advice
Along with ongoing meetings with your dedicated advisor, you’ll receive quarterly updates and timely market analysis.
Comprehensive annual review
You can be confident that you’re on track to maximize your wealth with yearly strategy and performance evaluations. As your household needs change, so will our approach.
Advisors deliver more
Partnering with a Wealthsimple advisor puts you in a stronger position to improve your financial outcome and preserve your wealth. Our strategy reduces risk while preserving or improving expected returns.
Wealthsimple is trusted by more than 3 million Canadians
Fiduciary first. Always.
Our advisors aren’t incentivized to get you to invest in any particular product. As licensed fiduciaries, they must put your financial interests first.
$70B+ in assets under administration
Wealthsimple is committed to being the best financial service provider in Canada — and the only financial relationship you’ll ever need.
CIPF- and CDIC-insured
Up to $1 million per eligible account group (your cash savings and investments) is protected in the unlikely event of insolvency.
ON-DEMAND ADVICE
Not ready to commit but still want advice?
If you don’t need a dedicated advisor yet, Premium and Generation clients can still get financial advice on one-time questions as they arise — at no cost.
Invest with confidence
Bespoke advice that unlocks new opportunities as you protect and grow your wealth.
FAQs
Our fees are some of the lowest in the industry, for one thing. And unlike what you’ll find with many other advisors in Canada, Wealthsimple advisors don’t work on commission. We’re licensed fiduciaries, compensated based on how well we serve clients like you. Your current advisor also doesn’t have the Wealthsimple app — a simple and powerful way to keep tabs on all of your investments in real time.
We take great care in matching you with an advisor based on your individual preferences, financial goals, and the type of support you’re looking for. Our goal is to ensure you’re paired with someone who truly understands your needs and can provide first-rate guidance. But if at any point, for any reason, you feel another advisor would be a better fit, we’ll work with you to make a change.
You’ll pay management fees on your investments and a service fee for our advice. Our managment fees start at 0.4% for clients who have $500,000 or more with us, and drop to 0.2% for clients who have $10,000,000 or more with us. The additional fee for advice is 0.35% of your household’s total assets held and managed by Wealthsimple.
All of your investments and accounts are visible through the Wealthsimple app, accessible on your smartphone or computer at any time. The app allows you to track your financial performance, monitor your contributions and account value, and keep tabs on the fees you pay. You can also choose to open additional non-managed accounts — like a chequing account or self-directed trading accounts — and access them all in the same place.
We don’t offer mutual funds or guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), but we do have low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that match most types of investments, in case you are currently invested in something we don’t have. We also offer investing options outside of the stock market, including private credit and private equity, and fixed-income products like our bond portfolios.
Dedicated advice allows you to work directly with someone with whom you’ll build a personal relationship. Your dedicated advisor will get to know you, your family, and your needs on a detailed level — all to provide you with the most tailored guidance.
On-demand advice is more of a single-need service. If you have occasional questions on topics that don’t require the same depth of knowledge of your family and finances, on-demand advice may be all you need.
As much as you want! Typically, at minimum, we like to meet with our clients once a year. But meetings can be much more frequent during major life events, financial milestones, or other times that require more hands-on support.