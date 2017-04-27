We're building the world's most human financial company.
- Michael Katchen, CEO
What we do
We started by providing smart, simple investing, without the high fees and account minimums associated with traditional investment management. We invest your money in a globally diversified portfolio of low-cost index funds, and our cutting-edge technology helps you earn the best possible return, while optimizing your tax bill. This means we do things like automatic rebalancing, dividend reinvesting, and tax loss harvesting — services that were only available to the ultra rich until now or that most people found too time-consuming and tedious to do on their own.
Our expert financial advisors are always available when you need them. They can help plan your financial milestones and answer questions you might have about potential risks or what sort of investment accounts you should have.
Investing is just one part of your financial picture. So, we've introduced more ways to reach your goals and manage your money. High interest savings. Commission-free trading. And features — like automatically investing your spare change — that make it easier to save for your future. That's because we believe that everyone should have access to the tools they need to make smart financial choices.
Who we are
Wealthsimple is backed by a team of world-class financial experts and the best technology talent. Our talented team of software engineers, designers, and data scientists have previously worked at such companies as Amazon, Google, and Apple.
Our Investment Advisory Committee are recognized thought leaders in the investment community. They play an advisory role in Wealthsimple's investment management process and serve as a sounding board for Wealthsimple's management team.
July 2020
Inside Wealthsimple's SRI funds
Wealthsimple has launched a pair of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) ETFs to serve what they see as a growing demand for investments that align with their clients’ environmental and social values.
July 2020
Wealthsimple launches cryptocurrency trading platform
Wealthsimple Inc. is launching a cryptocurrency trading platform in a move to attract new customers to its brand and capitalize on renewed interest in the lightly regulated asset class popular with young investors.
May 2020
Check your schadenfreude, advisers. Robo-advisers are thriving in the bear market
Robo-advisers are thriving in the market turmoil caused by the pandemic. Market leader Wealthsimple had almost twice as many new account sign-ups in March than it did in the same month of 2019.
Jan 2020
Wealthsimple expands into everyday banking with new cash account
Wealthsimple Inc. is growing its services again with the launch of a new cash account.
Oct 2019
Where finance meets technology
Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen combined his love of investing with his Silicon Valley background to shape digital investing in Canada
Oct 2019
Hip robo-adviser Wealthsimple’s audacious plan to take on the big banks
Michael Katchen launched Canada’s largest digital financial adviser, with enviable cachet among millennials and $5-billion in assets. But that’s chump change to banks. So what does he do next?
Sept 2019
Wealthsimple expands into tax software with SimpleTax acquisition
The company announced it has acquired Vancouver-based SimpleTax, an online tax-return preparation and filing service.
July 2019
Wealthsimple Trade challenges Canada’s online broker establishment with free trades for stocks and ETFs
Wealthsimple Trade isn’t just cheap - it’s also an innovator in delivering its service through mobile.
May 2019
Wealthsimple raises $75 million and says it’s closer on path toward an IPO
The round was led by the digital investment arm of Germany’s Allianz, with additional backing coming from early investor Power Financial.
February 2019
Wealthsimple named a Most Innovative Company by Fast Company
For selling financial probity with great content.
September 2018
Wealthsimple Knows How Millennials Want To Invest
Wealthsimple offers an easy-to-manage interface, cool, fashion forward branding and social media savviness.
January 2018
The secret behind Wealthsimple's rapid rise
Wealthsimple's CEO Michael Katchen discusses reasons behind the company's rapid rise to success.
August 2017
Toronto-based Wealthsimple Launches Shariah-Compliant Portfolio
Toronto-based automated investment provider Wealthsimple introduced a Shariah-compliant portfolio targeting U.S. and Canadian investors in a move to expand its product offerings.
July 2017
Investing with a Millenial-Friendly Approach
Michael Katchen has been interested in investing for years on his own behalf. But after selling a startup and helping colleagues stick-handle their portfolios, he had a new idea.
June 2017
Robo Advisers' Latest Foray: Socially Responsible Investing
As the millenial investor comes of age, two youthful trends are converging: socially responsible investing and robo-advisory services.
March 2017
Inside Wealthsimple's new office, with a cozy library, sushi boats and free popsicles
Homey touches, including a library stocked with novels, windows lined with succulents and a freezer full of complimentary popsicles, make the nine-to-five grind as pleasurable as possible.
April 2017
Wealthsimple wins second Webby Award
For the second consecutive year, Wealthsimple's site was named Best Financial Services/Banking website by a jury of Internet experts.
January 2017
Wealthsimple Is Aiming for U.S. Millenial Investors With Creativity And No BS
The Canadian fintech firm is launching in the U.S. with a Super Bowl ad, and two former Widen+Kennedy ad guys behind its brand strategy.
For inquiries, please contact press@wealthsimple.com
$15 billion
Assets under management
1.5+ million
People using Wealthsimple
Best Financial Services Website
Top 100 Global Financial Technology Companies
Michael Katchen, 2016
$265 million
Investment from the Power Financial Group and Allianz X