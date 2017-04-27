Skip to main content

We're building the world's most human financial company.

- Michael Katchen, CEO

What we do

We started by providing smart, simple investing, without the high fees and account minimums associated with traditional investment management. We invest your money in a globally diversified portfolio of low-cost index funds, and our cutting-edge technology helps you earn the best possible return, while optimizing your tax bill. This means we do things like automatic rebalancing, dividend reinvesting, and tax loss harvesting — services that were only available to the ultra rich until now or that most people found too time-consuming and tedious to do on their own.

Our expert financial advisors are always available when you need them. They can help plan your financial milestones and answer questions you might have about potential risks or what sort of investment accounts you should have.

Investing is just one part of your financial picture. So, we've introduced more ways to reach your goals and manage your money. High interest savings. Commission-free trading. And features — like automatically investing your spare change — that make it easier to save for your future. That's because we believe that everyone should have access to the tools they need to make smart financial choices.

Our offices

  • Map of Toronto

    Toronto

    80 Spadina Avenue, 4th Floor

    Toronto, ON M5V 2J4

  • Map of New York

    New York

    20 Jay Street, Suite 928

    Brooklyn, NY 11201

Who we are

Wealthsimple is backed by a team of world-class financial experts and the best technology talent. Our talented team of software engineers, designers, and data scientists have previously worked at such companies as Amazon, Google, and Apple.

Our Investment Advisory Committee are recognized thought leaders in the investment community. They play an advisory role in Wealthsimple's investment management process and serve as a sounding board for Wealthsimple's management team.

Leadership Team

  • Michael Katchen

    Michael Katchen

    Chief Executive Officer

  • Brett Huneycutt

    Brett Huneycutt

    Chief Product Officer

  • Aimee Fearon

    Aimee Fearon

    Chief Financial Officer

  • Rudy Adler

    Rudy Adler

    Chief Marketing Officer

  • Radhika Kakkar

    Radhika Kakkar

    Chief Operating Officer

  • Marina Harris

    Marina Harris

    Chief People Officer

  • Blair Wiley

    Blair Wiley

    Chief Legal Officer

  • Karney Li

    Karney Li

    Chief Technology Officer

  • Leen Li

    Leen Li

    CEO, Wealthsimple Foundation

  • Paul Teshima

    Paul Teshima

    Chief Client Experience Officer

Board of Directors

  • Paul Desmarais, III

    Chairman and CEO at Sagard Holdings

  • Som Seif

    Founder & CEO of Purpose Investments

  • Patrick Pichette

    Partner, Inovia Capital

  • Jeff Carney

    Senior Advisor, IGM

  • Rhonda Goldberg

    Executive VP, General Counsel for IGM Financial Inc.

  • Nazim Cetin

    CEO of Allianz X

  • Natalie Wolfsen

    Chief Executive Officer at Assetmark

  • Michael Katchen

    Co-founder & CEO of Wealthsimple

  • Brett Huneycutt

    Co-founder & COO of Wealthsimple

  • David Zhang

    Partner at TCV

  • Max Motschwiller

    General Partner at Meritech

Financial Products Advisory Committee

  • Deborah Fuhr

    Managing Partner & Co-founder of ETFGI LLP

  • Rhonda Goldberg

    Executive VP, General Counsel for IGM Financial Inc.

  • Damien Bisserier

    Partner, ARIS

  • Greg Gipson

    CIO of Grayhawk

  • Scott Johnston

    Former Chief Administrative Officer, Citadel

In the press

July 2020

Inside Wealthsimple's SRI funds

Wealthsimple has launched a pair of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) ETFs to serve what they see as a growing demand for investments that align with their clients’ environmental and social values.

Globe and mail logo

July 2020

Wealthsimple launches cryptocurrency trading platform

Wealthsimple Inc. is launching a cryptocurrency trading platform in a move to attract new customers to its brand and capitalize on renewed interest in the lightly regulated asset class popular with young investors.

Globe and mail logo

May 2020

Check your schadenfreude, advisers. Robo-advisers are thriving in the bear market

Robo-advisers are thriving in the market turmoil caused by the pandemic. Market leader Wealthsimple had almost twice as many new account sign-ups in March than it did in the same month of 2019.

Jan 2020

Wealthsimple expands into everyday banking with new cash account

Wealthsimple Inc. is growing its services again with the launch of a new cash account.

Oct 2019

Where finance meets technology

Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen combined his love of investing with his Silicon Valley background to shape digital investing in Canada

Globe and mail logo

Oct 2019

Hip robo-adviser Wealthsimple’s audacious plan to take on the big banks

Michael Katchen launched Canada’s largest digital financial adviser, with enviable cachet among millennials and $5-billion in assets. But that’s chump change to banks. So what does he do next?

Sept 2019

Wealthsimple expands into tax software with SimpleTax acquisition

The company announced it has acquired Vancouver-based SimpleTax, an online tax-return preparation and filing service.

Globe and mail logo

July 2019

Wealthsimple Trade challenges Canada’s online broker establishment with free trades for stocks and ETFs

Wealthsimple Trade isn’t just cheap - it’s also an innovator in delivering its service through mobile.

CNBC logo

May 2019

Wealthsimple raises $75 million and says it’s closer on path toward an IPO

The round was led by the digital investment arm of Germany’s Allianz, with additional backing coming from early investor Power Financial.

Fast Company logo

February 2019

Wealthsimple named a Most Innovative Company by Fast Company

For selling financial probity with great content.

Forbes logo

September 2018

Wealthsimple Knows How Millennials Want To Invest

Wealthsimple offers an easy-to-manage interface, cool, fashion forward branding and social media savviness.

January 2018

The secret behind Wealthsimple's rapid rise

Wealthsimple's CEO Michael Katchen discusses reasons behind the company's rapid rise to success.

Wall Street Journal Logo

August 2017

Toronto-based Wealthsimple Launches Shariah-Compliant Portfolio

Toronto-based automated investment provider Wealthsimple introduced a Shariah-compliant portfolio targeting U.S. and Canadian investors in a move to expand its product offerings.

Bloomberg logo

July 2017

Investing with a Millenial-Friendly Approach

Michael Katchen has been interested in investing for years on his own behalf. But after selling a startup and helping colleagues stick-handle their portfolios, he had a new idea.

Wall Street Journal Logo

June 2017

Robo Advisers' Latest Foray: Socially Responsible Investing

As the millenial investor comes of age, two youthful trends are converging: socially responsible investing and robo-advisory services.

Toronto Life logo

March 2017

Inside Wealthsimple's new office, with a cozy library, sushi boats and free popsicles

Homey touches, including a library stocked with novels, windows lined with succulents and a freezer full of complimentary popsicles, make the nine-to-five grind as pleasurable as possible.

Techvibes logo

April 2017

Wealthsimple wins second Webby Award

For the second consecutive year, Wealthsimple's site was named Best Financial Services/Banking website by a jury of Internet experts.

Fast Company logo

January 2017

Wealthsimple Is Aiming for U.S. Millenial Investors With Creativity And No BS

The Canadian fintech firm is launching in the U.S. with a Super Bowl ad, and two former Widen+Kennedy ad guys behind its brand strategy.

CBC.ca logo

January 2017

Toronto-based Wealthsimple launches in U.S. today

One of Canada's leading robo-advisers, Wealthsimple boasts 20,000 clients with $750M in assets.

For inquiries, please contact press@wealthsimple.com

Awards & recognition

$15 billion

Assets under management

1.5+ million

People using Wealthsimple

Webbys

Best Financial Services Website

Fintech100

Top 100 Global Financial Technology Companies

the-details-ey

Michael Katchen, 2016

$265 million

Investment from the Power Financial Group and Allianz X

Start investing smarter in 5 minutes

By clicking “Get started”, you agree to Wealthsimple’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.