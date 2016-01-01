The investment will target a 9% annual net yield, which will be distributed monthly to provide investors with income. The yield is based on a floating rate, which resets with interest rates so returns will vary year to year. The income will be reported out on a monthly basis right in your Wealthsimple app.

As an asset class, private credit typically offers 2–5% higher returns than public credit.* For example, from 2012 to 2021, private credit as an asset class has offered a 9.7% internal rate of return. This has provided a similar return profile to real estate and infrastructure, which have returned 10.4% and 12.8%.**

*From March 2007 to September 2022, Private Credit returned 8.9% annualized while U.S. Corporate Bonds returned 4.1% annualized (see chart above). **Data compiled by J.P. Morgan Asset Management (p11). Sources: Cliffwater Direct Lending Index; NCREIF Property Index (U.S. real estate only); MSCI Global Quarterly Infrastructure Asset Index. All data represent the period from 12/31/2011 to 12/31/2021.

Figures represent the past performance of private credit; they do not represent investments made by Wealthsimple’s Private Credit product. The past performance of private credit or any other security or investment strategy is not an indicator of future performance, and past performance may not be repeated.

Although Wealthsimple’s Private Credit product may seek targeted yield and monthly distributions, its performance and distributions may be affected by numerous factors and targets. Wealthsimple’s Private Credit product is new and has no performance history. Past performance of the Sagard private credit funds or other security or investment strategy is not an indicator of future performance, and past performance may not be repeated.

The information contained herein is based on sources believed to be reliable and is provided for information purposes only. Where such information is based in whole or in part on information provided by third parties, we cannot guarantee that it is accurate, complete or current at all times. It does not provide investment, tax or legal advice, and is not an offer or solicitation to buy.