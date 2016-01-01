Low cost - Wealthsimple's fees are just a fraction of what most investment managers charge.

Convenient - Five minutes is all it will take to open a Wealthsimple LIRA.

Smarter, personalized portfolios - Using Nobel Prize winning strategies and cutting-edge technology, we'll create the perfect portfolio mix to maximize returns while minimizing risk.

Track your contributions - The CRA's rules are confusing. We keep track of all your contributions so you won't have to.