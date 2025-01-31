Leverage on securities can vary since it is dependent on the type of security, and the price of the security itself. There are different margin requirements for different securities which are set by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). For example, If the stock has a margin requirement of 30% then you can leverage up to 3.33x of your Margin available balance.

Brokerages (like Wealthsimple) can set their own margin requirements, as long as they’re higher than the minimums established by CIRO. They might also set an overall limit on how much you can borrow or a limit for how much you can borrow on a single security, which is known as a concentration limit. These limits may be based on your financial situation, portfolio, or firm policy limits.