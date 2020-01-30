TFSA Limit By Year From 2009-2020

Curious to know the TFSA limit for this year or any year since 2009. We got 'em all plus other important information about limits.

What is the TFSA limit for 2020? The TFSA contribution limit for 2020 is $6,000. If you have never contributed to a TFSA you can deposit a total of $69,500. Unused contribution room rolls over from one year to the next.

Past TFSA Contribution Limits

So you’re looking for the past TFSA contributions limits? We got 'em all. TFSAs were first introduced in Canada in 2009. If you've yet to open a TFSA — lucky you! You've probably accrued a ton of contribution room. Here's the TFSA contribution limit from that year and every single year since 2009:

Year TFSA Limit 2020 $6,000 2019 $6,000 2018 $5,500 2017 $5,500 2016 $5,500 2015 $10,000 2014 $5,500 2013 $5,500 2012 $5,000 2011 $5,000 2010 $5,000 2009 $5,000

TFSA Lifetime Limit

One of the great qualities of TFSAs is how much money you can sock away in them, especially if you’ve never contributed before. If you turned 18 in 2009 or before, you keep all the room that’s accumulated every year since their inception, which isn't that many years. TFSAs are the spring chickens of tax-advantaged accounts, dating back only to 2009—we don't even know what their generation is called, but TFSA does share a birth year with Txunamy, the pre-teen with over 1.7 million Instagram followers and a shocking number of designer purses.

If you’re contributing in 2020 for the first time, you’re eligible to deposit $69,500 provided you’ve been over 18 years since 2009. If you’ve deposited some money over the years, just subtract that number from $69,500 to arrive at your maximum contribution.

How much can I put in my TFSA?

The maximum amount you can put into your TFSA is $6,000 for the year 2020. If you have never contributed before and turned 18 in 2009 or earlier, you may contribute a lump sum of $69,500.

How to find out your TFSA limit

We’ll give you two ways to figure out your TFSA limit - an easy way, and an easy and lazy way.

Easy Method: If you turned 18 in a year after 2009, check out the maximum annual TFSA contributions either above on this very page or on the CRA’s site. Add together the maximum contributions from the year you turned 18 up to the present. If you took a withdrawal from your TFSA in the previous year, add that amount as well. Subtract the sum of all prior years' contributions from that figure. This number is your current maximum contribution.

Easy, Lazy Method: Log on to the CRA’s My Account from your computer, or the MyCRA app from your smartphone and find the information there. Here's some more detailed information on how to do just that:

Go to the CRA My Account login Log in with your preferred method. If you've set up your bank as a sign-in partner, this is the simplest way to access your CRA account. Under the tabbed header, navigate to "RRSP and TFSA" Click "Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)" Click "Contribution Room" Click "Next" at the disclaimer Look for '2019 TFSA contribution room on January 1, 2019' or '2020 TFSA contribution room on January 1, 2020.' This value is your most accurate contribution room since the date. Any contributions or withdrawals this year will not be included in this number.

Alternately, call the Tax Information Phone Service (TIPS) at 1-800-267-6999, but make sure before doing so, you've collected all the authentication documents listed here.

Penalty For Exceeding TFSA limit

One aspect of TFSAs that has proved a tad confusing to taxpayers is how withdrawals affect TFSA room. A withdrawal will provide you with contribution room in the next year, not the current one. So hypothetically, if every year, you had contributed the maximum to your TFSA and withdrew $1,000 in 2016, you’d have to wait until January 1, 2017 to get that contribution room back. Even if you were just hoping to replace your withdrawal, a $1,000 deposit into your TFSA anytime in 2016 would be considered an over-contribution and subject you to CRA fines.

CRA employees may get a bad rap, but they're not sitting around scheming trying to get you to over contribute to your TFSA in order to earn a few extra dollars. In fact, they'll normally send a letter in the first instance of an over-contribution and allow you to withdraw the excess amount before they hit you with a penalty. But if any over contribution stays in the account, the CRA will then charge 1% a month of your over-contribution amount until you remove it. For example, over contribute by $2,000 dollars, and pay 20 dollars a month. According to this article, if you over contribute and get fined, you can do wonders by appealing directly to the TFSA Processing Unit in Ottawa. It also couldn't hurt to enclose a cookie — just kidding!

