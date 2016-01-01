Skip to main content

FHSA

First Home Savings Account

Save up to $40,000 toward a down payment and keep any gains tax-free.

  • Contribute up to $8,000 per year

  • Reduces your yearly tax bill

RRSP

Registered Retirement Savings Plan

A tax-advantaged retirement account that can also be used to pay for a home or education.

  • Contribute up to 18% of last year’s income or a max of $30,780

  • Reduces your tax bill, and earnings on investments are tax-deferred until withdrawal

TFSA

Tax-Free Savings Account

A flexible account that lets you invest and save tax-free.

  • Contribute a lifetime value of $88,000

  • Withdraw funds any time without any tax penalties

Spend & save

Cash account

The must-haves of an everyday chequing account combined with the payoff of a high-interest savings account.

  • Earn 4% interest on your balance and 1% back on spending

  • No minimum balance, monthly account fees, or transaction fees

Non-registered

An investment account that offers tons of flexibility, but no tax advantages.

  • No contribution limits or rules to remember

  • Keep as much or as little in the account as you like

Spousal RRSP

Spousal Registered Retirement Savings Plan

Save for retirement with your spouse or common-law partner.

  • Like an individual RRSP, growth is tax-deferred

  • Couples can optimize the tax benefits of an RRSP if their income levels are different

RESP

Registered Education Savings Plan

Save up to $50,000 for your child’s education and claim helpful government credits.

  • The government matches 20% of your contribution (up to $500/year), for a lifetime total of $7,200 per child

  • Earnings within your RESP are tax-deferred

Corporate

Perfect for any business that has cash reserves.

  • Invest your business’s money in a smarter portfolio where it can grow

  • Withdraw at a lower income tax rate during slow years

LIRA

Locked-In Retirement Account

A smart investment account to make the most of your pension.

  • Your investments can still grow tax-free even though you aren’t contributing

  • Ideal for keeping your retirement money off-limits until you really need it

RRIF

Registered Retirement Income Fund

A retirement account that converts any money from your RRSP once you turn 71.

  • You must make a minimum withdrawal every year

  • Converting to a RRIF ensures that your RRSP savings aren’t taxed all at once

