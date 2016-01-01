Accounts
Whether you’re saving for retirement, your first home, or just a rainy day – we’ve got the right account to help your money grow.
FHSA
First Home Savings Account
Save up to $40,000 toward a down payment and keep any gains tax-free.
Contribute up to $8,000 per year
Reduces your yearly tax bill
RRSP
Registered Retirement Savings Plan
A tax-advantaged retirement account that can also be used to pay for a home or education.
Contribute up to 18% of last year’s income or a max of $30,780
Reduces your tax bill, and earnings on investments are tax-deferred until withdrawal
TFSA
Tax-Free Savings Account
A flexible account that lets you invest and save tax-free.
Contribute a lifetime value of $88,000
Withdraw funds any time without any tax penalties
Spend & save
Cash account
The must-haves of an everyday chequing account combined with the payoff of a high-interest savings account.
Earn 4% interest on your balance and 1% back on spending
No minimum balance, monthly account fees, or transaction fees
Non-registered
An investment account that offers tons of flexibility, but no tax advantages.
No contribution limits or rules to remember
Keep as much or as little in the account as you like
Spousal RRSP
Spousal Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Save for retirement with your spouse or common-law partner.
Like an individual RRSP, growth is tax-deferred
Couples can optimize the tax benefits of an RRSP if their income levels are different
RESP
Registered Education Savings Plan
Save up to $50,000 for your child’s education and claim helpful government credits.
The government matches 20% of your contribution (up to $500/year), for a lifetime total of $7,200 per child
Earnings within your RESP are tax-deferred
Corporate
Perfect for any business that has cash reserves.
Invest your business’s money in a smarter portfolio where it can grow
Withdraw at a lower income tax rate during slow years
LIRA
Locked-In Retirement Account
A smart investment account to make the most of your pension.
Your investments can still grow tax-free even though you aren’t contributing
Ideal for keeping your retirement money off-limits until you really need it
RRIF
Registered Retirement Income Fund
A retirement account that converts any money from your RRSP once you turn 71.
You must make a minimum withdrawal every year
Converting to a RRIF ensures that your RRSP savings aren’t taxed all at once
Your money is in good hands
Competitive rates
Invest and save with confidence knowing that you’re saving on fees and keeping more money in your portfolio.
Protection for your assets
Your securities are eligible for coverage under the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) up to $1M per defined account, and your cash are eligible for coverage of up to $300,000 through CDIC.
Human help anytime you need it
Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions about your account. Premium and Generation clients also have access to our in-house advisors.
Compare investment accounts
Select up to two accounts to learn the benefits of each.Select up to three accounts to learn the benefits of each.
RRSP
- Helps you save for
- Retirement
- Eligibility
- 18-71 years old
- Annual contribution limit
- 18% of previous years income up to $30,780
- Tax impact on contributions
- Deducted from taxable income
- Tax impact on withdrawals
- Taxed as income (with some exceptions)
- Contribution deadline
- 60 days after December 31st
- Government benefits
- Withdrawals may impact other government benefits based on income
- Withdrawal stipulations
- Must withdraw to RRIF at 71
TFSA
- Helps you save for
- Big purchases or retirement
- Eligibility
- 18+
- Annual contribution limit
- $6,500 for 2023
- Tax impact on contributions
- None
- Tax impact on withdrawals
- Growth and withdrawals are tax-free
- Contribution deadline
- December 31st but can carry forward
- Government benefits
- No impact on other benefits
- Withdrawal stipulations
- None
We’ll help you make the most of any account
As your wealth grows, your needs may change. Our advisors are here to help make sure you’re in the right account for your financial goals.
Transferring an account is simple
Transferring from another institution? Find an account statement, answer a few quick questions, and let us do the rest. We’ll reimburse the first transfer fees charged by your brokerage when you transfer more than $5,000.
Let’s make your money make money
Join over 3 million Canadians who choose Wealthsimple to save for retirement, their first home, and more.