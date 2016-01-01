We’re able to offer commission-free trades because we’ve built a low-cost, digital-first brokerage powered by technology. And executing trades actually costs very little for brokerages, so we don't think it's fair to charge our clients big trading commissions.

We do charge currency conversion fees. These fees vary depending on which plan you have.

Core plan: Clients using the Core account pay no fees when trading Canadian stocks. However, every time you trade US stocks, you will pay a 1.5% currency conversion fee when converting CAD to USD (and vice versa).

Premium & Generation plans: Wealthsimple Premium & Generation clients will get access to USD accounts — meaning they can buy, sell, and hold stocks and ETFs in U.S. dollars without the conversion fee per trade. Premium clients will only pay a 1.5% conversion fee when converting between CAD and USD (for example: funding your account.) If you’re moving USD from another account, there is no fee.

In comparison, most brokerages charge around 2% on top of the corporate rate for currency conversion.

Check out our pricing overview for more details.