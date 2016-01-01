Do-it-yourself stock trading
FAQs
We’re able to offer commission-free trades because we’ve built a low-cost, digital-first brokerage powered by technology. And executing trades actually costs very little for brokerages, so we don't think it's fair to charge our clients big trading commissions.
We do charge currency conversion fees. These fees vary depending on which plan you have.
Core plan: Clients using the Core account pay no fees when trading Canadian stocks. However, every time you trade US stocks, you will pay a 1.5% currency conversion fee when converting CAD to USD (and vice versa).
Premium & Generation plans: Wealthsimple Premium & Generation clients will get access to USD accounts — meaning they can buy, sell, and hold stocks and ETFs in U.S. dollars without the conversion fee per trade. Premium clients will only pay a 1.5% conversion fee when converting between CAD and USD (for example: funding your account.) If you’re moving USD from another account, there is no fee.
In comparison, most brokerages charge around 2% on top of the corporate rate for currency conversion.
Check out our pricing overview for more details.
Your Wealthsimple Self-directed Investing account is an account (offered by Wealthsimple Investments Inc.) that allows you to buy and sell stocks and ETFs with no trading commissions. Wealthsimple Investments Inc. offers a self-directed platform and doesn't offer any financial advice or recommendations.
Your Wealthsimple Managed account is an automated investing service offered by our affiliate, Wealthsimple Inc., that manages your investments for you — including your RRSP and TFSA — using a personalized portfolio of low-fee exchange-traded funds. Wealthsimple Inc. also provides financial advice. If that's what you're looking for, please click here.
Choose from thousands of stocks and ETFs across the TSX, NYSE, NASDAQ, NEO and CSE. There are also limited securities available on the BATS Exchange.
We offer fractional shares for over 1,500 stocks including Google (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX), and Tesla (TSLA).
We’re also proud to announce the first Canadian offerings for fractional shares: Shopify (SHOP), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), and the Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR).
Stock lending (sometimes called Fully Paid Securities Lending) is when you give your brokerage (that’s us) permission to loan your stocks to other investors with the goal of earning passive income. We find suitable borrowers who are looking for stocks you have, and take care of setting up the collateral on your loaned assets. Then, we split the earnings with you 50/50. Pretty good deal, right?
The interest rates and duration of the loan can vary depending on market demands. We’ll always keep you in the loop if there are any changes.
To start lending your stocks, all you need to do is opt in on your Self-directed Investing account agreement. One thing to note: lending is only available for TFSAs and Personal accounts.
To learn more about stock lending, check out this Help Centre article.
For $10/month, you can hold US currency in your RRSP, TFSA, or personal account. So in addition to no commission fees, you’ll be able to transfer US dollars from another Canadian institution into Wealthsimple, then trade US stocks (or hold it as cash) without the worry of conversion fees. You’ll only pay an FX fee when converting currency between CAD and USD (for example: if you deposit CAD into your account.)
Dividend reinvestment is only available for stocks and ETFs that support fractional trading.
Just note that when you turn on dividend reinvestments, it applies to your entire account. For example, you can turn it on for your TFSA account, but not for individual stocks and ETFs within that account.