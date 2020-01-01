Investing

Investing is the art of using your money to make more money. The concepts and practices are simple, if you know about them. Here are the most important things to know.

Investing 101: Investing Basics For Beginners

By Andrew Goldman

14 min read

Want to invest like a pro? Learn the basics of investing from us and we'll have you on the road to investing in no time.

How the Stock Market Works

By Andrew Goldman

10 min read

Losing sleep wondering how the stock market works? Today's your lucky day. We'll impart all you need to know to become a market pro in no time.

Active vs Passive Investing

By Andrew Goldman

9 min read

Not sure of the difference between these two investment philosophies? Not for long you're not! We'll set you straight and even tell you how to get started.

Financial Advisors: How To Choose & The Cost

By Michael Allen, CIM

14 min read

Find out exactly what a financial advisor does, what they cost, and why you might need one. We'll also give you our best advice for choosing financial advisors.

How to Invest Money Wisely

By Andrew Goldman

15 min read

All the fundamentals the beginning investor should know to make wise investment decisions. Find out how and where you should invest your hard earned cash.

Best Investing Strategies

By Roger Wohlner

7 min read

There's no one-size-fits-all best investing strategy—everyone's needs and goals are different. But there are some basics that most investors should consider when building their investment strategy.

Wealthsimple is investing on autopilot.

Other resources

Investing-101

Learn the difference between the two main investing philosophies, active and passive investing.

Learn more about investing

See all

How To Become A Millionaire

By Andrew Goldman

12 min read

Who wants to be a millionaire? We all do! This guide won't help you make your mil overnight, but will help you make smart decisions to reach your goal.

What's the best robo advisor?

By Andrew Goldman and Lisa MacColl

1 min read

We're biased, of course. But we have good reason to be.

How to Buy Stocks - Beginners Guide

By Andrew Goldman

13 min read

Easy-to-follow instructions to get you started buying, selling and hopefully making money investing in stocks.

Best Index Funds of 2019

By Dennis Hammer

7 min read

Which index fund is right for you? That depends on your investment goals, but here’s our list some of the best index funds of 2019 to help you decide.

10 Best Investing Books To Read in 2019

By Ryan O'Leary

7 min read

Looking to get up to speed on investing? We have the very best investing books that you book worms should add to your reading list.

Top Energy ETFs for 2019

By Luisa Rollenhagen

5 min read

The energy sector is a vital part of the global economy, and energy ETFs can be a valuable addition to a diversified portfolio. Check out some of the most popular ones of 2019