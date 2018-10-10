Three Reasons to Take a Total Return Approach to Investing vs. Investing in Dividend Stocks

Start Investing

Ben Reeves is Chief Investment Officer at Wealthsimple. Prior to Wealthsimple, Ben was an analyst at Bridgewater Associates, focused on asset allocation research and overseeing portfolio construction. He has an MBA (high honors) and MPP in finance and economics from the University of Chicago.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

  • A dividend gives you cash you already own

  • Dividend stocks experience large losses like the stock market. A conservative portfolio does not experience those same levels of loss.

  • Dividends are taxed at a higher rate than capital gains.

A dividend just gives you cash that you already own.

Shareholders own companies. If you own a share of stock, you own a fraction of all of its current assets and future profits. Part of what you own is cash that the company owns. A dividend is merely a transfer of that cash to you. You are not richer or poorer than you were before the dividend is issued. The company (and your stock) is worth a little bit less because it has less cash and your bank account is worth a little bit more. So the price of a stock on the date where dividends are locked in is usually down by about the amount of the dividend, plus or minus the effects of any news that affects the companies outlook. The shareholder gets the cash, and has to pay taxes on it.

Dividend stocks experience large losses that a better diversified portfolio does not.

A diversified portfolio with different asset classes and geographies is less risky than a stock, or a single type of stock like high dividend stock. Our portfolios are thoughtfully designed to help you be resilient through recessions - times when the value of all companies, including those that issue dividends, decline.

We are able to better manage risk in our portfolios by allocating to a variety of diversifying assets. We have government bonds, gold, and risk-managed stocks (i.e., instead of buying companies based on market capitalization we buy them according to how risky they are, which lowers the overall portfolio risk). This combination of diversifying assets is designed to make the portfolios resilient across any number of scenarios when dividend stocks may fail.

For example, compare the performance of our portfolios designed for retirees to a popular dividend stock ETF in 2020.

Dividend stocks are not a replacement for a retirement portfolio - 2020 example

When the economy suffers, the companies that issue dividends suffer alongside the economy as a whole. Companies that pay regular and increasing dividends are sometimes, but not always, higher quality and more stable than other companies. Investors who seek out higher quality companies can use dividends as one element to analyze among many. But while high dividend stocks may be an indicator of relative quality, that doesn’t insulate companies from struggling in recessions, cutting dividends, and losing value:

Dividend stocks behave like the rest of the stock market

To minimize taxes, it’s best to avoid dividends and maximize capital gains

Foreign dividends are taxed at higher rates than capital gains in Canada, so you will generally save on taxes by using a total return approach. Also, you only realize capital gains when you sell stock at a profit, and in exactly the amount that you need, while dividends provide you with an amount of income that is set by the company and does not vary. While Canadian dividends receive preferential treatment compared to foreign dividends, concentrating too much in Canadian dividend stocks leads to meaningfully less diversification.

Disclosure: Data from Bloomberg.

Disclosure: The indicated performance are historical for the period indicated. The rate of return does not take into account any fees or tax payable. Past performance may not be repeated.

Last Updated October 10, 2018

Trade stocks commission-free

Start trading

Discover more about

Best Dividend Stocks in Canada

By Dennis Hammer

8 min read

Here’s a list of the best dividend stocks in Canada, starting with the highest dividend, chosen for stability and high payouts.

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

By Dennis Hammer

8 min read

Earnings per share is a key metric investors and analysts use to study a company’s performance. Find out more about earnings per share here.

Stock Market Crashes

By Luisa Rollenhagen

9 min read

A stock market crash can sound quite scary, and has historically been associated with significant losses. But crashes don't need to spell certain doom if you're prepared.

Products

Features

Resources

Pricing

Country

Language

Follow

Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates. Our Invest and Smart Savings products are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

Our Trade and Save products are offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Some clients of Wealthsimple for Advisors have accounts with Wealthsimple Advisor Services Inc. (WASI), a registered mutual fund dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a money services business registered by FINTRAC. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app, but is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc., a virtual currency dealer money services business authorized by FINTRAC. Wealthsimple Crypto is currently not registered as a securities adviser or securities dealer. Cryptocurrencies purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by CIPF, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. Any information about Wealthsimple Crypto, platform, emails, or other communications, are for informational purposes and not intended as a solicitation or advertisement for Wealthsimple Crypto.

ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (www.iiroc.ca). Customer accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund within specified limits. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at (www.cipf.ca).

WASI is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and a member of the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our (investment risk disclosure) for more information.

By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member CIPF Member MFDA Member