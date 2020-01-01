Investing Master Class

Lesson 8:

Socially Responsible Investing

1. The Stock Market

2. Investing 101

3. Saving vs. Investing

4. The Five Simple Rules of Investing

5. The Waterfall Method

6. Automating Your Finances

7. Should I Pay Somebody to Help?

8. Socially Responsible Investing

9. When It's Actually Okay to Pick Stocks

10. How Much Do I Need to Retire?

Overview

In this lesson, we'll show you how you can invest in the stock market and your values at the same time. From clean energy to social equity, this episode explains why Socially Responsible Investing is a great option for anyone looking to do good and do well.

Full transcript

Ever wanted to learn about investing? Not really? Well, okay, see ya.

Despite the fact that Hollywood tends to portray everyone involved in the stock market like The Wolf of Wall Street, investing doesn't demand you sell your soul.

Seriously, we respect that you're a socially-conscious individual. You recycle, you volunteer, you take short showers, you kiss dogs, and smile at babies, or vice versa. All in all, you're a responsible resident of planet earth. That's great.

So, of course, you want to invest with the same principles you live by. Well, thanks to socially responsible investing, your desire to do good doesn't have to conflict with your desire for financial freedom.

Here's the score. Like-minded folks with financial expertise created investing opportunities designed to make the world a better place, and by going this route, you definitely won't be going it alone.

Socially responsible investing has grown tenfold over the past 20 years, and there's now $22 trillion in SRI assets worldwide and with good reason. Research shows that SRI portfolios have strong performance compared with regular portfolios. Port-fol-ios. Port-folios.

Wealthsimple can build you a custom SRI portfolio in a matter of minutes. You'll be invested in clean tech companies with low carbon exposure, companies with better gender diversity, companies that help promote affordable housing. So that you get a balanced portfolio that works for your risk level, whether it's conservative, balanced, or growth, as well as your beliefs.

We make choosing socially responsible investing as simple as turning on a light switch or off.

You still there? Are you watching the new Robyn video right now in a different tab? Is it good?