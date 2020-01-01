Investing on autopilot
1.
The Stock Market
Before you learn the details of how to invest, this episode will give you enough background on the stock market to kill at cocktail parties.
2.
Investing 101
Learn the difference between the two main investing philosophies and how to avoid the biggest rookie mistakes.
3.
Saving vs. Investing
There's a time for saving and a time for investing. Learn how to make each strategy work for you.
4.
The Five Simple Rules of Investing
This episode will take you from novice to expert investor in minutes with time-tested advice from the best financial minds.
5.
The Waterfall Method
From killing debt to building wealth, we'll tell you exactly where to put your money to make sure it's working as hard as possible.
6.
Automating Your Finances
Put your money on autopilot. Outsmart your lazy financial tendencies by putting technology to work for you.
7.
Should I Pay Somebody to Help?
We'll walk you through the pros and cons of using an advisor, and set you up for success if you choose to DIY.
8.
Socially Responsible Investing
You don't have to compromise on your values to make a profit in the stock market.
9.
When It's Actually Okay to Pick Stocks
Consider this your primer on how to take risks responsibly when you bet on weed, crypto, or whatever you're into.
10.
How Much Do I Need to Retire?
You've learned how to build wealth. Now get an idea of exactly how much you'll need to stop working.
