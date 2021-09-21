When you think Chainlink, think of an independent fact-checker.

Chainlink is a protocol that helps smart contracts (pieces of code that execute once certain conditions are met) confirm that the data they’re working with is correct.

Although smart contracts can validate data by themselves, Chainlink’s creators thought there was room for improvement. They thought that smart contracts needed a specific tool to verify the information — sort of like a bridge between data from the outside world and the blockchain.

So, Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis (who are currently CEO and CTO, respectively) launched that tool back in 2017. Chainlink is built off the Ethereum network (since most DeFi applications are built on Ethereum too), and their official coin (LINK) goes by the same name.