Synthetix is a decentralized finance platform that allows for the creation of synthetic assets. It’s used to create cryptocurrencies that represent, or track the price of, things like the US dollar, Tesla stock and other cryptocurrencies.

This is a big deal! It’s very helpful for, say, a South Korean under strict domestic capital controls to be able to move assets that represent US dollars, since they might find it difficult to move that money if it were denominated in real US dollars.

While lots of protocols create derivatives, Synthetix is a platform for creating and trading them. All of the derivatives are backed by SNX, the token that powers the platform. This is important because anyone can claim to create a cryptocurrency pegged to another asset; without anything backing that claim, the token is worthless. SNX is what collateralises these tokens. Since the SNX token is volatile, however, assets are backed with a collateralization ratio of 500%. The prices are also backed by Chainlink price feeds.

These synthetic assets, also known as Synths, trade on a decentralized exchange called the Synthetix Exchange.