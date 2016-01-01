Solana, a network that some believe could rival Ethereum, was created by Qualcomm engineer and former Dropbox employee Anatoly Yakovenko in 2017. It’s an open-source permissionless (open to everyone) blockchain that processes an extremely high number of transactions per second (50,000 to be exact.)

Solana uses a mechanism called proof-of-history to validate transactions. Proof-of-history is sort of like a decentralized time stamp or clock — it helps the network agree on what events occurred and when, and as a result, transactions can be executed super quickly.

Solana’s native asset shares the same name and uses the ticker SOL.