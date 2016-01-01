Open a Wealthsimple Invest for Business account
Wealthsimple’s Invest for Business account offers optimized returns for a fraction of what big banks charge.
An account that’s just good business
- Perfect for any business that has cash reserves
- Invest your business's money in a smarter portfolio where it can grow
- Especially good for businesses prone to good years and bad years: let the excess grow, and withdraw at a lower income tax rate in a slow year
The benefits of using Wealthsimple
- Low cost - Wealthsimple's fees are just a fraction of what most investment managers charge.
- Smarter, personalized portfolios - Using Nobel Prize winning strategies and cutting-edge technology, we'll create the perfect portfolio mix to maximize returns while minimizing risk.
- Invest in your values - Wealthsimple offers Socially Responsible Investing, so you can do well and do good at the same time.
We keep your money safe
Your security and trust are important to us. We're committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.
- Over 3 million and counting - More than 3 million people use Wealthsimple’s investing, saving, and tax products
- Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection
- CIPF protected - Your accounts are held with our custodial broker, Wealthsimple Investments Inc., and are protected within specified limits in the event of its insolvency by CIPF.
- Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $380M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions