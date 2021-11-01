Ever wanted to swap cryptocurrency tokens, but didn’t trust the unregulated companies that operate cryptocurrency exchanges? Consider decentralized exchange protocols like 0x, protocols that let you swap Ethereum-based cryptocurrency tokens without having to entrust a cryptocurrency exchange with your money.

There are lots of different decentralized exchanges: popular examples include Uniswap, Sushi and Bancor. 0x is more of the same but with a few differences. The first is that 0x is a decentralized exchange aggregator, similar to something like 1inch. It draws on several reputable sources of liquidity to try and get you the best prices on a trade; when you buy a token, the funds could come from liquidity pools on Uniswap, Maker’s Oasis, Curve or 1inch’s Mooniswap, to name a few. 0x also has its own liquidity pools, including private pools for institutional investors.

The second difference is that 0x is very popular as an API. You can trade directly on its consumer-facing decentralized exchange, Matcha, or through other decentralized finance projects, such as TokenIon, Zapper and Zerion. It’s possible that you’ve traded through 0x without even knowing it.

A token called 0x (trades as ZRX) powers this whole network. It’s a utility token, meaning it was created with a specific purpose in mind. First, it is used to pay apps that host an order book using 0x—they earn these ZRX tokens as transaction fees. You can also delegate your ZRX to one of these market makers to earn more ZRX. Lastly, you can use ZRX as a governance token, meaning you can use it to vote on how the platform is run.