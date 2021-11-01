UMA is an acronym standing for Universal Market Access, and it’s a protocol that lets you create synthetic assets on the Ethereum blockchain. These synthetic assets are cryptocurrency tokens that represent other things; they are derivatives of something else.

This includes things like synthetic foreign exchange markets, where you trade stablecoins: cryptocurrencies that represent fiat currencies. It also includes synthetic tokens that track the price of gold or shares in Tesla.

But these examples are just the tip of the iceberg. On UMA, you can create synthetic assets for any market you please: more creative applications track exotic statistics, like the number of downloads of a certain Chrome extension or the weather in Peru. With UMA, you can turn anything at all into a tradable market.

In practice, this makes UMA a powerful but complicated protocol. On the one hand, UMA is very useful for replicating traditional financial markets in the crypto economy, plus any other markets that traditional finance has not accommodated for. But on the other, UMA also opens the door for its users to take on high levels of risk by tracking unpredictable statistics.

A token called UMA backs this whole thing. A little like how the Bitcoin blockchain rewards computers for verifying transactions, UMA’s protocol pays out UMA tokens to people who can identify positions that are under-collateralized—that’s when a synthetic derivative needs a bit more money to function safely. UMA is also a governance token, meaning that holders can use it to vote on the future of the UMA protocol.