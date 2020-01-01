Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies are like digital cash. Some people use it to buy things anonymously and others hold onto it hoping its value will skyrocket. It's an investment that comes with risk, but these guides will help you understand how crypto works and how to use it.

What is Cryptocurrency?

By Robert Stevens

9 min read

Heard about cryptocurrencies but not sure what they are? We’ve got you covered with this introductory guide.

What is ethereum?

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

It's a computing platform primarily known as the means for transmitting the cryptocurrency called ether.

What is Bitcoin?

By Robert Stevens

10 min read

You’ve heard of Bitcoin. But what actually is it, and, more importantly, how to trade it?

Best Bitcoin Wallets Available in Canada

By Robert Stevens

7 min read

Bitcoin can be stored in online wallets or in physical hardware wallets. Each come with advantages and disadvantages. Here’s how to decide which is best for you.

Ethereum vs Bitcoin: The Difference

By Robert Stevens

8 min read

Ethereum and Bitcoin are the two largest cryptocurrencies in the world by market capitalization. Use this guide to figure out the difference between them.

How to buy Bitcoin in Canada

By Robert Stevens

10 min read

Want to buy Bitcoin but not sure where to start? Pay attention: here’s everything you need to know about buying Bitcoin.

Trade crypto commission-free

Learn more about currency

See all

A Guide to Coinbase Fees

By Robert Stevens

6 min read

Coinbase is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. How much does it cost to use? It depends how you use it.

Top Cryptocurrencies and Crypto Exchanges

By Robert Stevens

8 min read

A beginner’s guide to understanding the thousands of cryptocurrencies and dozens of cryptocurrency exchanges

Satoshi Explained

By Luisa Rollenhagen

3 min read

A guide to the satoshi is the smallest unit of a bitcoin, equivalent to 100 millionth of a bitcoin.

What is Cryptocurrency?

By Robert Stevens

9 min read

Heard about cryptocurrencies but not sure what they are? We’ve got you covered with this introductory guide.

What is Blockchain? The Ultimate Guide

By Robert Stevens

10 min read

A quick primer on the building blocks needed to understand the basics of blockchain

What is a Bitcoin ETF?

By Robert Stevens

8 min read

A Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund is a way to trade Bitcoin on the stock market. Here’s all you need to know about it.