Filecoin is a decentralized file hosting service created by a company called Protocol Labs. Think of Filecoin as a service like Dropbox or Google Cloud but redesigned for the age of crypto. Instead of a company hosting files in huge warehouses full of harddrives, Filecoin relies on anonymous networks of computers from all over the world. These computers host fragments of files on their computer, and earn cryptocurrencies as their reward.

Specifically, they earn Filecoin, the eponymous currency that powers the whole network. Protocol Labs has integrated Filecoin with the InterPlanetary File System, another protocol that distributes web hosting to create censorship-resistant websites.

Anyone can host their harddrive, even you, although these days services like Filecoin and Chia (which also uses harddrives) are run by professionals, who...control large warehouses full of harddrives, just like Dropbox or Google. Both projects have been blamed for creating a global harddrive shortage. Sometimes progress is confusing!