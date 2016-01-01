Stellar is a blockchain network designed for payments. Its native coin, the Stellar Lumen (XLM), is cheap and fast. Transactions cost 0.00001 XLM (as of early March, each XLM is worth $0.17) and take between three and five seconds to complete. These features explain why XLM is advertised as a panacea for cross-border payments — and an alternative to traditional transfer services like Western Union and Wise. Stellar is also touted as a coin for micropayments — tiny payments for, say, reading an article — since the fees are such a small percentage of the transaction. This makes Stellar especially promising for those cut out of the conventional financial system.

Stellar relies on a piece of transaction-validating software called Stellar Core. Nodes submit transactions and keep watch over the ledger, while Archivers store the ledger. Validators confirm these transactions onto the Stellar blockchain and vote on upgrades to the network.