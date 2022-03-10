Ren is a suite of blockchain protocols that are designed to help you port assets between blockchains. Why is that necessary? Because different blockchains don’t communicate well. Trying to send bitcoin to an Ethereum wallet is kind of like trying to put a VHS tape into a DVD player.

Ren’s flagship product, RenBTC, is an ERC-20 token whose value is pegged to the market value of bitcoin. The way it works is that you pledge your bitcoin to Ren’s protocol, and Ren will spit out a version of your bitcoin (RenBTC) that is compatible with Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, Solana, and other networks.

Ren currently offers support for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, ZCash, Dogecoin, Digibyte, Filecoin and LUNA. Its framework, the Ren Virtual Machine, claims to be able to “transfer any token between any blockchain.” RenBTC is the largest coin, with a market cap of $589 million, as of March 10, 2022.

There are lots of similarly pegged assets out there. The most famous is wBTC, or Wrapped Bitcoin, which has a market cap of $10.7 billion as of March 10, 2022. The difference between renBTC and wBTC is that all of wBTC’s bitcoin are stored by a custodian (an American company called BitGo), while Ren’s custody provisions are decentralized. If you’re wary of institutional control, that should make Ren more appealing to you. With decentralization, it’s difficult for a single party to restrict or rescind control over assets — for instance by freezing them via a court order.

Ren’s entire operation is powered by a token called Ren, which you can trade on Wealthsimple. Outside of speculative investment, Ren is used to power thousands of independent machines known as darknodes. Darknodes stand watch over the complicated process of ensuring that, for instance, renBTC is always equivalent in value to and redeemable for an actual bitcoin. Whenever you move bitcoin from one chain to another using Ren, you’ll pay a fee to these darknodes, plus the each blockchain’s fee.