Buy Basic Attention Token in Canada
Basic Attention Token made simple
Everything you need to know about Basic Attention Token and how to start investing in it.
Current Price
$0.24 CAD
-$0.01 (-2.56%) past 24 hours
- Market Cap
- $367,881,129.43
- Circulating Supply
- $1,399,730,099.53
- 24h low - high range
- 0.2423602 - 0.2542796
Basic Attention Token 101
Google and Facebook hold a monopoly over advertisements online. This is known as the attention economy, and one of the main gripes is that it’s a one-way street. You give Google and Facebook all of your time and, in return, they make immense profits while you get squat. Yes, yes, you get world-changing technologies, like Google Earth, YouTube, a rolodex of everyone on the planet and that robot that calls up the cinema to book your tickets. But you don’t get money!
Brave, a browser run by former Mozilla CEO Brendan Eich, wants to use cryptocurrencies to change that. It lets you earn Basic Attention Tokens, also known as BAT, for watching advertisements, and also lets you donate your money to content creators. The browser got in trouble a few years ago for generating donation pages for content creators who had never heard of the service, then reserving their BAT on their behalf. Brave claims that there are 1.2 million verified creators who accept BAT.
Brave claims that these crypto-enabled adverts benefit advertisers, too, since people are paid to watch them and generally pay more attention. The browser attracts about 40 million monthly active users and 13.4 million daily active users. While that’s barely a speck of dust on Google’s windshield, it’s an interesting alternative to the incumbent tech titans.
Why Wealthsimple Crypto?
Wealthsimple Crypto lets you buy and sell cryptocurrencies all in one easy-to-use app. And as Canada’s first regulated crypto platform, you can trust that your coins are in good hands. How simple is it?
- Sign up in minutes right from your phone or laptop
- Start trading crypto with as little as $1
- No account minimums
- No clunky dashboards — just one super simple app
- Best of all: you don’t need to be an expert in crypto or blockchain to get started
What can you do with Basic Attention Token?
Like a lot of cryptocurrencies, one of the most popular use cases for BAT is to hold it as a speculative asset, ready to sell whenever you feel the price is right. That means that the most popular thing to do with BAT is to a) buy it b) sell it c) earn it. This last item is what makes BAT unique: you earn it as a reward for watching advertisements on Brave’s browser, which replaces Google’s advertisements with those of its own.
Is Basic Attention Token a smart investment?
Crypto carries risks — but generally speaking, our advice (regardless of whether you’re investing in Basic Attention Token or stocks) is: never invest what you can’t afford to lose. The smartest way to grow your money long term is with a diversified, low-cost portfolio that tracks the market.
How we keep your Basic Attention Token safe
As Canada’s first regulated crypto trading platform, we’re required to meet certain requirements — like using only qualified custodians (like Coinbase Custody) for cold storage.
FYI: Wealthsimple Crypto is not an exchange itself. Instead, we work with multiple exchanges to give you the best Basic Attention Token prices.
And to make sure your coins are extra protected, we’ve partnered with Coincover for an extra layer of security.
If you’re holding crypto outside of Wealthsimple, that’s no problem. You can safely transfer your Basic Attention Token to your Wealthsimple account in just a few taps.
Other cryptos to explore
- 1 inch (1INCH)
- Celo (CELO)
More info about Basic Attention Token
Want to take a deeper dive? Check out these articles about Basic Attention Token and the world of crypto.
What is Cryptocurrency?
Robert Stevens
Cryptocurrencies are a type of digital asset that run on blockchain technology. Here’s everything you need to know.
Top Cryptocurrencies and Crypto Exchanges
Robert Stevens
Here’s how to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on crypto exchanges and other trading platforms.
What is Blockchain? The Ultimate Guide
Robert Stevens
A quick primer on the building blocks needed to understand the basics of blockchain
Ready to get started?
Download the Wealthsimple Trade app, create your account, and start trading Basic Attention Token with just $1. It’s that simple.
FAQs
Yep! When you open a Wealthsimple Crypto account, you can get started with anywhere from $1 to $1,500 instantly.
Generally speaking, the CRA treats cryptocurrencies as a commodity. Here’s what they say:
Any income from transactions involving cryptocurrency is generally treated as business income or as a capital gain, depending on the circumstances. Similarly, if earnings qualify as business income or as a capital gain then any losses are treated as business losses or capital losses.
Always keep solid records of any Basic Attention Token transactions. If you use Wealthsimple Crypto to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, we’ll generate some of those tax documents for you.
Basic Attention Token’s current market cap is 367,881,129.
The current price for Basic Attention Token in Canadian dollars is $0.24.
Buying Basic Attention Token with Wealthsimple is, well, simple. The first thing you need to do is open and fund a Crypto account in the Wealthsimple Trade app. You can connect your bank account and add up to $1,500 instantly.
From there, follow these steps: 1. Tap the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner of your screen 2. Type in Basic Attention Token 3. Tap Buy 4. Enter the dollar value of cryptocurrency you'd like to buy and tap Continue 5. Review the order details and tap Confirm order
You can choose between two different order types when buying Basic Attention Token. A market order lets you buy or sell crypto immediately at the best available price at the time. A limit order lets you buy or sell crypto at a specific price or better.
You can withdraw funds from the cash balance in your Crypto account and move those funds to your bank account. Withdrawals typically take around 2 - 3 business days.
A crypto wallet — often called a “hot wallet” — is a location for holding crypto “on-chain” (i.e. linked to the blockchain versus off-chain cold storage.) Many users use wallet applications to help them manage their blockchain addresses, since each chain uses its own addresses.